Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons will miss the rest of the season with a left knee injury, coach Ryan Day confirmed Tuesday.

Simmons suffered the injury Oct. 12 during the first half of Ohio State's 32-31 loss at Oregon.

Simmons was having a banner senior season for the fourth-ranked Buckeyes. The former transfer from San Diego State had not allowed a sack this year. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently ranked Simmons as the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2025 NFL draft.

Zen Michalski, who replaced Simmons in the game at Oregon, is expected to start Saturday against Nebraska.