Nebraska is adding former Houston and West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen to the staff as an offensive consultant, sources told ESPN.

Holgorsen will work with the offensive staff in a role that will evolve as the season goes on, per sources. Holgorsen joins the staff after spending this season with TCU as an offensive consultant.

He joins Nebraska at a time when the offense -- and freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola -- have been mired in a rut of uneven play and the team is on a three-game losing streak.

In Nebraska's six conference games, the Cornhuskers rank No. 12 in the Big Ten in offense, No. 14 in rushing offense and No. 11 in passing offense. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has drawn criticism during Nebraska's recent offensive slump, which has seen a dip in the passing game of Raiola, who was ESPN's No. 11 recruit and the top pocket passer in the 2024 recruiting class.

Raiola has the third-most interceptions among Big Ten quarterbacks with eight, trailing Michigan State's Aidan Chiles (11) and USC's Miller Moss (9), who is being benched by the Trojans in favor of Jayden Maiava for next week's matchup with the Cornhuskers.

In the past four games, Raiola has thrown just one touchdown and six interceptions. After starting 5-1, Nebraska is 5-4 and needs a win during a tough closing stretch to clinch the program's first bowl game since 2016. That's the longest drought of any team in power conference football.

Nebraska has a bye this week before next week's visit to USC.

In adding Holgorsen, they are bringing in a coach who is a noted quarterback tutor and author of prolific offenses. Over the years he has worked with a slew of top college quarterbacks as an assistant and head coach -- Graham Harrell, Case Keenum, Brandon Weeden, Geno Smith, Will Grier and Clayton Tune.

Holgorsen arrived in Lincoln on Monday, per sources.