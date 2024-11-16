Indiana holds on in the second half and takes down Michigan to move to 10-0 on the season. (1:29)

Indiana has agreed to a contract extension with Curt Cignetti amid the Hoosiers' unprecedented 10-0 start, the school announced Saturday.

Cignetti's new eight-year contract runs through the 2032 season and will pay him an average of $8 million per year with an annual $1 million retention bonus, putting the total value of the new contract at $72 million.

"I am beyond appreciative for the tremendous commitment, confidence, and support from President Pam Whitten and Athletic Director Scott Dolson," Cignetti said in a statement. "Manette [his wife] and I love Bloomington and are grateful for how the IU community has embraced us. I look forward to leading this outstanding program and doing my part to continue the momentum for Hoosier football."

Cignetti originally received a six-year, $27 million contract when he was hired in December. He took the Indiana job after leading James Madison to an 11-1 season in 2023 -- when he made $677,311 -- with the goal of changing the Hoosiers' historically woeful image in football.

He then led Indiana to the first 10-win season in school history and a possible push for the College Football Playoff. No. 5 Indiana (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) has one more win than its combined total over the previous three seasons. Its No. 5 ranking is one spot shy of the team's highest ever, last reached in 1967, also the last time the Hoosiers won or shared a Big Ten title.

Indiana has scored at least 40 points seven times, won nine times by 14 or more points and trailed only twice briefly all season.

"We were confident IU could become a winning program and we love what he's building here," Dolson said in a statement. "We love the student-athletes that he's bringing here. We love how our fanbase has rallied around this team and made Memorial Stadium the place to be on Saturday afternoons. And now, we love the fact that he's going to be doing all those things right here in Bloomington for a long, long time."

A source told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg that Indiana will also significantly increase the pool for Cignetti's assistants and staff.

The Hoosiers are on a bye this week before a pivotal matchup with No. 2 Ohio State next Saturday that could determine Indiana's playoff hopes and a potential spot in the Big Ten championship game.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.