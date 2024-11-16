Open Extended Reactions

Quarterback Garrett Greene will return for West Virginia and start against Baylor on Saturday, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Greene has missed the Mountaineers' past two games with what was originally called an upper-body injury. He was available in an emergency role only last week against Cincinnati.

Coach Neal Brown also said on his radio show Thursday that West Virginia would get back wide receiver Hudson Clement for Saturday's game. Clement, who is second on the team with 383 yards, did not play last week due to a foot injury.

West Virginia (5-4) has won two straight games despite Greene's absence to move into a four-way tie for third in the Big 12 at 4-2. Sophomore quarterback Nicco Marchiol threw for 354 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown in the two victories.

Greene has thrown for 4,422 yards in his career with 30 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions.