Bookmakers estimate 90% of the action on the opening round of the College Football Playoff will be placed this week, ahead of the four on-campus games that kick off Friday. The games begin with an in-state tilt featuring the popular underdog Indiana Hoosiers and culminate with a potential redemption game for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night at the Horseshoe.

Point spreads opened last week when the CFP bracket was released and have held mostly steady, with the higher seeds -- Texas Longhorns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes -- favored by a least a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs and two long shots -- the Boise State Broncos and Arizona State Sun Devils -- await the winners of the opening-round games.

Here is a look at the early betting storylines.

Toughest road

The Oregon Ducks claimed the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff but have one of the toughest roads to the championship game. Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The top half of the CFP bracket is stacked, featuring the best three teams in most oddsmakers' power ratings: Oregon, Texas and Ohio State, in varying orders. Barring monumental upsets, oddsmakers believe the team that comes out of the top half of the bracket will be favored in the championship game.

"That half of the bracket is just so much harder than the other one," Ed Salmons, veteran oddsmaker for the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, told ESPN. "You basically could argue that there are three teams that could be No. 1 seeds."

Oregon and Texas are listed as around +350 co-favorites to win the national championship at ESPN BET and other sportsbooks. Georgia, at +400, is ahead of Ohio State (+500) at ESPN BET, but oddsmakers say that's mostly because the Bulldogs have a seemingly easier path to the championship game, which will be played Jan. 20, in Atlanta.

Ohio State would likely be favored over Georgia, oddsmakers say, especially with the Bulldogs' injury situation at quarterback.

Georgia's odds reflect backup QB playing

While questions remain about who Georgia's starting quarterback will be on Jan. 1, the Bulldogs remain an odds-on favorite to reach the CFP semifinal. Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images

Early lookahead lines on second-round games have Georgia as a small underdog to Notre Dame, a line that reflects the Bulldogs being quarterbacked by backup redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton. Starter Carson Beck injured his right elbow late in the second half of the SEC Championship Game and sat out all but one play in the second half. With Stockton under center, Georgia prevailed, beating Texas for the second time this season.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said last week that Beck underwent an MRI and was evaluating his options. The university offered no timeline for Beck's potential return, but oddsmakers aren't expecting him to play in Georgia's quarterfinal game Jan. 1.

"At this time, we are pricing Georgia with Carson Beck doubtful at best," Joey Feazel, who oversees college football odds for Caesars Sportsbook, said. "The strength of the Bulldogs is not their QB, so we do not expect a large decrease in their probability of winning the national championship."

Salmons of the SuperBook noted the challenge of gauging how good Stockton is after one half of football and said the Bulldogs have been inconsistent offensively even with Beck under center.

"It's an unknown right now," he said. "Usually when a quarterback goes out, you drop a team seven points in the power ratings. But I don't know how much to drop this Georgia team."

Even with the quarterback questions, Georgia remains an odds-on favorite to reach the semifinal round at sportsbooks and has the best odds of any team to make the championship game at +130 at ESPN BET.

Ohio State still has respect from bettors, bookmakers