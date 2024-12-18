Carlo Ancelotti reveals what winning the Intercontinental Cup would mean for Real Madrid. (1:24)

Open Extended Reactions

Kylian Mbappé has been named in the starting lineup for Real Madrid in their Intercontinental Cup final against Mexican side Pachuca.

The star forward was thought to be out of action for around 10 days after suffering a thigh injury in Madrid's 3-2 Champions League victory at Atalanta, but his progress has been better than expected.

The game is taking place in the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, where Mbappé scored a hat trick against Argentina for France in the 2022 World Cup final, though lost out on penalty kicks to Lionel Messi's team.

Mbappé has faced criticism for his performances for Madrid so far since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but has still scored 12 goals in all competitions, with four of those goals coming in the last month.