Green Bay Packers have one foot in the playoffs thanks to Kingsley Enagbare

Although the Green Bay Packers still trail the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings in a hyper-competitive NFC North, Kingsley Enagbare set himself apart from his competition for African Player of the Week in week 15 of the NFL and helped them close in on a playoff spot.

Enagbare, who was born in Atlanta but is of Nigerian descent, led the Packers defense in a 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks with two sacks.

Elsewhere in the NFL, there were strong performances over the past week from the likes of Osa Odighizuwa, Charles Omenihu, Alvin Kamara, Israel Mukuamu, David Ojabo and Ugo Amadi -- all of whom have ties to Africa.

African Player of the Week: Kingsley Enagbare (Green Bay Packers)

Although the Packers are third in the NFC North despite their solid 10-4 record, Enagbare's performance against the Seahawks was still vital. Thanks largely to him, it is highly unlikely that the Packers will be beaten in the race for a wild card spot.

The Packers are lagging behind the Detroit Lions (12-2) and Minnesota Vikings (11-2) in their division. However, they are now two wins clear of the Seahawks (8-6) in the race for a wild card spot.

Enagbare sacked Sam Howell twice on the same drive late in the third quarter. However, those were not the only big hits he made over the course of the game.

In fact, one of his others came on the very same drive, meaning that the Seahawks' momentum was effectively stopped by one man.

Earlier in the game, in another one of his key moments, Enagbare had put in a solid hit on running back Zach Charbonnet for a one-yard Seahawks loss, setting the tone early in the second quarter.

The 24-year-old made a total of five tackles with three tackles for loss and two sacks among them. Enagbare, who is in his third NFL season after being drafted 179th overall out of South Carolina in 2022, has a career high 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this year in what has been a breakout season.

African Moment of the Week: Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Washington Commanders despite a star performance from Alvin Kamara. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints lost a crucial game 20-19 to the Washington Commanders. However, as per usual this season, it was not for the want of trying from Alvin Kamara.

Kamara, who has ties to Liberia through his mother, is arguably in the form of his life at running back. It is largely thanks to him that the Saints have clung on for dear life as long as they have in the playoff race.

It was also thanks to him that they pushed the Commanders as close as they did. The Saints trailed 17-0 when Kamara made an acrobatic catch in the corner with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter for his team's first touchdown.

Kamara's 21-yard touchdown catch off Cedrick Wilson Jr.'s pass inspired a fightback from the Saints, but they could not quite get the job done and their hopes for the season are now all but dashed. However, for Kamara, this season has been a revival which has seen him stake his claim as one of the best players in his position.

Honourable Mentions

One of the other Saints players who did themselves proud even in defeat to the Commanders was Ugo Amadi, who continued his strong run of form with a sack and a pass defended.

Osa Odighizuwa, who is also of Nigerian descent, got a sack for the Dallas Cowboys in their 30-14 win over the Carolina Panthers. Israel Mukuamu, the son of a father from DR Congo, also had a strong game for the Cowboys at safety with an interception.

Another player of Nigerian heritage, Charles Omenihu, picked up a sack for the Kansas City Chiefs as they beat the Cleveland Browns 21-7.

Africa-born Player Watch

David Ojabo, who was born in Nigeria, picked up a sack for the Baltimore Ravens in their 35-14 win over the New York Giants.

For South African-born placekicker Greg Joseph, it would have been a relief to simply get time on the field for the Washington Commanders in their win over the Saints. Joseph is with his fifth team in the space of a year after being waived by the New York Giants and joining the Commanders as injury cover for Zane Gonzalez and Austin Seibert.

Joseph went 2-3 from field goals with a longest of 41 yards as the Commanders went 9-5 for the season in a crucial win that ensured they are on course for the playoffs.