Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim has told Marcus Rashford he wants him to stay at Manchester United.

Rashford has suggested he's ready to leave and pursue a "new challenge" after a 20-year association with the club.

Amorim, however, insisted the 27-year-old can find that challenge at Old Trafford as he looks to return United to the top of European football.

"We have here a new challenge," Amorim told a news conference on Wednesday.

"It's a tough one. For me it's the biggest challenge in football because we are in a difficult situation and I already said this is one of the biggest clubs in the world. This is a really new challenge and the biggest one. I really hope all my players are ready for this new challenge."

Rashford's comments came just days after he was dropped from the squad for the 2-1 derby win over Manchester City.

"For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps," Rashford, who admitted it was "disheartening" to be left out at the Etihad Stadium, told journalist Henry Winter. "When I leave it's going to be 'no hard feelings.'"

Amorim revealed he is yet to speak to the England forward, who was given a day off on Tuesday, and will decide after training on Wednesday whether he will be part of the group which travels to London for the Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Alejandro Garnacho was also dropped from the squad at the Etihad but is available to face Spurs after training on Sunday and Monday.

"It's the same situation for all the other players," Amorim said.

"If they train well then I have to make a choice. We will see at the end of training.

"I want the best of each one of them [the players] and that is the key point for me. I just want to win and to help the team be better.

"We are better with Marcus Rashford, that is simple and we will try different things to push Marcus to the best levels he showed in the past. And that's all.

"This kind of club needs big talent and he's a big talent, so he just needs to perform at the highest level and that is my focus. I just want to help Marcus."