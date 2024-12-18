Enzo Maresca has poured cold water on any talk of Chelsea competing for the Premier League title this season. (1:27)

Enzo Maresca has said that Chelsea believe Mykhailo Mudryk is innocent following his positive drugs test and will continue to "support" the player.

Mudryk and Chelsea released statements on Tuesday confirming that the FA had been in contact over the Ukraine winger supplying an adverse urine sample, with both player and club expressing their surprise.

Head coach Maresca faced the media for the first time since that news on Wednesday and insisted that everyone at Chelsea trusts Mudryk, who is not training with the team while they await further test results.

"We are all upset, sad," Maresca said. "We are giving him general support.

"We trust Mykhailo, when these types of things happen you need to support your player in all the aspects. He is one of the players in my squad so it is my duty to be in contact with him, we are all there. The teammates, the club, me, we are all there.

"Trust means we believe Myka, we support him. We want to help him in anything he needs. It is normal that in this moment he needs help from the club and we are there to support."

Mykhailo Mudryk faces a ban from football if it is confirmed he has used a banned substance. Getty

Pressed on whether "trust" meant Chelsea feel Mudryk is innocent, Maresca nodded and replied: "We all believe [he is innocent]."

Reports in Ukraine on Tuesday suggest a prohibited substance was found in an "A" sample given at the end of October. Those same reports state the "B" sample has not yet been tested but will be in the coming days.

Confirmation that Mudryk has used a banned substance could trigger a lengthy ban from football. FIFA's guidelines state that the maximum ban for an anti-doping violation is four years.

"It is not the first time this has happened. It will happen again for different players, they know exactly what they have to do," Maresca added. "I think he is going to come back, but for sure we don't know when."

Mudryk was one of the most sought-after players in Europe when he joined Chelsea in January 2023, for a fee which could potentially rise to £88 million.

But the 23-year-old has started just 26 Premier League games and only one this season under new boss Maresca, who admitted Chelsea could well look to more January reinforcements.

"We have three or four games before January," he said. "After these three games, we will see if we need to do something."

Chelsea play Shamrock Rovers in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday before Premier League fixtures against Everton, Fulham and Ipswich Town to close out 2024.