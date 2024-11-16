Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Browns elevated wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the practice squad for Sunday's road game against the New Orleans Saints.

Toney, who was signed to the Browns' practice squad in September, is expected to make his season debut. Cleveland signed Toney, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, after Kansas City released him as part of roster cuts in late August.

He was limited by an undisclosed injury, but his practice reps have increased in recent weeks. Toney could contribute as a returner for the Browns.

Cleveland also downgraded offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. to out because of a lingering knee injury. Wills had told reporters Monday that he made a "business decision" not to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 27 after he hyperextended his left knee -- the same one he had surgery on in December 2023 -- on the game's first play the previous week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Wills was listed as a full participant throughout the week and was not given a game status.

Wills said he was later told he would no longer start but would serve as a backup swing tackle. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Wednesday said Wills' comments were a "poor choice of words" and "not how he meant it." Stefanski added that Wills was not benched because of his comments and that it would not affect his ability to start again.

The Browns also placed rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. on injured reserve after he sustained a knee injury during practice Thursday. Hall, who was suspended for the first five games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, will miss at least four games.

Cleveland signed defensive linemen Sam Kamara and Elerson G. Smith from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.