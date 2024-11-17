Ashton Jeanty is the first player to record 26 rushing touchdowns in his first 10 games of a season since Ricky Williams in 1998. (0:18)

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty bolstered his Heisman Trophy résumé Saturday night by breaking the single-season school rushing record in a 42-21 win against San José State.

Jeanty rushed for 159 yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns to up his season total to 1,893 yards through 10 games. He broke the school record set by Jay Ajayi, who ran for 1,823 yards in 14 games in 2014.

"He's the best football player in the country," Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said. "He is also a big-time leader and an elite human being."

The win guaranteed the Broncos, ranked No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings, a spot in the Mountain West championship game, which means Jeanty is on pace to rush for over 2,400 yards by the time the Heisman Trophy ballots must be submitted. With a bowl game or an appearance in the playoff, Jeanty could challenge Barry Sanders' single-season FBS rushing record of 2,628 yards set in 1988.

"It means a lot," Jeanty said of the school record. "All the past running backs are great and amazing, but to keep the legacy going, the tradition of great running backs at Boise State, I think is a big deal to me."

Things did not start well for the Broncos and Jeanty against San José State. He was limited to 19 yards on his first nine carries as Boise State fell behind 14-0. But after the Spartans failed to convert on fourth-and-goal to go up 21-0, the Broncos started to find their way.

Jeanty keyed a strong drive to finish the half, which he capped with a 2-yard score to tie the game with 36 seconds before halftime.

"[The challenge] every week is wearing the defense down," Jeanty said. "We got 8-men boxes, 9-man boxes, so not as many big runs, but over the course of the game, if we're able to grind them down, get 'em tired, those big runs will come."

That's what happened against San José State. In the second half, Jeanty had runs of 36, 12, 13 and 11 yards, and the Spartans couldn't keep pace, despite 446 passing yards from quarterback Walker Eget.

Boise State (9-1, 6-0 MWC) travels to Wyoming next week before ending the regular season at home against Oregon State on Nov. 29.