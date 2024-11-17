Check out the top numbers and statistics from No. 1 Oregon's nail-biting win over Wisconsin. (0:43)

MADISON, Wis. -- Oregon had yet to score a touchdown Saturday night when "Jump Around" blared throughout Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium, signaling the start of the fourth quarter.

The top-ranked Ducks trailed and faced fourth-and-9. Oregon coach Dan Lanning considered taking a delay of game penalty and punting. Instead, he put his trust in quarterback Dillon Gabriel. And once again, the Heisman Trophy contender delivered.

Unable to find an open receiver, Gabriel scrambled left before threading a pass through a trio of Wisconsin defenders into the chest of tight end Terrance Ferguson for a first down at the Badgers 26-yard line. Three plays later, the Ducks scored their only touchdown.

That was all need they needed. Oregon survived with a 16-13 victory to remain unbeaten.

According to ESPN Research, the Ducks are the only team in the country to win three times this season after trailing by at least six points in the fourth quarter. They are also just the seventh team in the AP Poll era (since 1936) to start 11-0 with three wins by three or fewer points. Oregon rallied for wins against Boise State and Ohio State by a combined margin of four points.

"It's hard to win. Big plays need to happen in big moments," said Gabriel, who passed for 218 yards versus the Badgers. "Winning games are hard, and we have a team that knows how to win. That just speaks volumes about the guys we have."

The Ducks didn't make it easy.

Oregon twice settled for field goals in the first half after promising drives. Gabriel also had a pass tipped and intercepted on first-and-goal.

With Oregon's offense scuffling, the Badgers gradually took control with a methodical rushing attack led by running back Tawee Walker, who finished with 97 yards.

The Badgers led 13-6 to begin the fourth quarter and seemed headed for their first win over a No. 1 team since toppling Ohio State in 2010.

But momentum swung back in Oregon's favor after "Jump Around," Wisconsin's famed tradition. The Ducks played the song all week during practice to prepare them for the trip.

To begin the fourth quarter, Lanning told Gabriel to take the delay of game penalty if the Badgers showed zone coverage against Oregon's triple slant play.

"[They] were in the look that we liked, and then they actually checked out of that look," Lanning said. "But our guys did a good job of executing the scramble drill.

"We probably had a little good luck there -- and an impressive play by Dillon to keep it alive and find somebody down the field."

Two possessions later, the Ducks added the winning field goal. Gabriel's 8-yard scramble on third down helped set up a chip shot for kicker Atticus Sappington, who nailed the 24-yard attempt with 2:36 to play.

Oregon's defense did the rest, forcing a turnover on downs then tipping a ball that resulted in an interception on Wisconsin's final drive.

The Ducks will have a bye before hosting Washington on Nov. 30 in the regular-season finale. If they win, they will have a chance to secure the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff with another victory in the Big Ten championship game.

"We can handle critical moments," Lanning said. "We can handle when it's tough, and at some point, that experience is going to pay off for us. It certainly paid off for us tonight."