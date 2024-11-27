The ultimate heroes of college football's Rivalry Week

Open Extended Reactions

Winning a rivalry game can cement a legacy. These games can also create legends. What happens during a college football rivalry lives on as some of the most iconic moments in the sport.

Sometimes it's a backup QB who must save the day. Sometimes it's an unheralded player who saves his biggest performance for his team's most-hated opponent. Sometimes it's a player who absolutely owned a rival.

From the Iron Bowl to the Territorial Cup to Michigan-Ohio State, each rivalry has "that guy." He'll get random autograph requests. He'll never buy a meal in his college town. His big play will be a snippet in countless YouTube videos. It's all because of what he did during Rivalry Week.

Here are a few of our reporters favorite rivalry heroes:

Jump to a game:

Egg Bowl | GT-UGA | Minn-Wisc | Mich-OSU | UF-FSU

Iron Bowl | Tex-A&M | SC-Clemson | ASU-UA | Pur-IU

Tenn-Vandy | UK-Lou| UNC-NCSt | ISU-KSU | UVa-VT

Record: Ole Miss leads 65-47-6

Mississippi State DBs Robert Bean and Eugene Clinton, 1999

The 1999 Egg Bowl will forever be known as "The Kick, Pick, Kick," at least in Starkville. Both teams were nationally ranked, and Mississippi State rallied from a 20-6 deficit to tie the score with 27 seconds left. There was no overtime in those days, and instead of playing for a tie, Ole Miss decided to throw it down the field. That's when the twosome of Bean and Clinton etched their names into Mississippi State football lore forever.

"I just wanted to do something. Pull a rabbit out of the hat," Clinton told television station WAPT in 2014.

Bean leaped to intercept the pass, but it bounced off his hands and he accidentally kicked the ball into the air. Clinton was there to intercept it at the Mississippi State 47 and returned it 27 yards where he was knocked out of bounds at the Ole Miss 26. Scott Westerfield capped the improbable 23-20 win with a 44-yard field goal.

"We talk about the excitement from that one game and what it meant to us as individuals, to those seniors and what it meant to Mississippi State University," Clinton said in a story with MSU athletics. "After the years, it has grown to be something special and that game holds a special place in my heart."

-- Chris Low

Ole Miss WR Cory Peterson, 1997

Before he was a U.S. senator, Tommy Tuberville was Ole Miss' head coach in 1997 and made the bold call to go for the win instead of settling for a tie. After quarterback Stewart Patridge led the Rebels on a late 64-yard touchdown drive, then hit a diving Peterson on a crossing route with the 2-point conversion pass with 25 seconds left, it gave the Rebels a 15-14 win over No. 22 Mississippi State.

Rogelio Solis/AP

Ole Miss went to a bowl game for the first time in five seasons and beat Marshall in the Motor City Bowl. Peterson went to the sideline and immediately vomited after the play.

Peterson, whose father and uncle both played at Mississippi State, had two other memorable TD catches leading the Rebels to wins in 1998 against LSU and 1999 against Auburn. He said the 2-point pass would have been batted away by the Mississippi State defensive tackle but that Ole Miss center Matt Luke (formerly the Ole Miss head coach and now the offensive line coach at Clemson) knocked the tackle down on the play. -- Low

Record: Georgia leads 71-41-5

Georgia Tech RB Roddy Jones, 2008

Georgia entered the 2008 season with the No. 1 ranking, fresh off a Sugar Bowl win, and with a trio of stars -- Matthew Stafford, Knowshon Moreno and AJ Green -- leading the offense. But defeats at the hands of rivals Alabama and Florida had upended expectations, and by the time the Dawgs reached their rivalry game with Georgia Tech at season's end, much of the air was out of the balloon. Little did they know how much worse things could get -- or that the delivery method for that misery would be from a little known freshman A-back (Jones). It was Georgia Tech's first year running the triple option under new coach Paul Johnson, and Jones had largely been a role player in the backfield until the week before, when he emerged with 97 yards on seven carries against Miami. Against the Dawgs, however, he became the most explosive player on the field. Jones carried just 13 times but ran for 214 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 54-yard score that put Tech up 10 with just 7:13 to play. The Yellow Jackets went on to win 45-42, and Georgia's then-head coach Mark Richt fired most of his defensive staff days later.

Jones was a productive back for Georgia Tech for three more years, finishing his college career with 2,259 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns, but he never had another game quite like his first experience with Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. After his football career ended, he became a radio voice for the Yellow Jackets before landing a job with Raycom Sports and later with ESPN, where he's now one of the network's top color analysts for college football and other sports.

"That game changed the path of my life. In the moment, I had no idea what it meant. I was just fired up to beat Georgia. But I spent the next three years of my playing career as one of the most popular players on the team because of that game against Georgia. Sixteen years later, it's still the first thing Georgia Tech fans want to talk to me about, and it's one of the best football memories I have." -- David Hale

Georgia RB Theron Sapp, 1957

Sapp, a former Georgia two-way star, is still remembered as the "Drought Breaker," after he turned in big play after big play in the Bulldogs' 7-0 upset victory over Georgia Tech in 1957, which ended the Yellow Jackets' eight-game winning streak in the series.

After Sapp recovered Floyd Faucette's fumble near midfield early in the second half, Bulldogs quarterback Charlie Britt connected on a 13-yard pass to Jimmy Orr to move to the Tech 26.

Sapp, a bruising fullback and linebacker, took over from there, running six consecutive times to move to the Tech 1. Britt was stuffed on a quarterback sneak on third-and-goal, and it seemed the Bulldogs might be turned away.

"When we got back to the huddle, everybody was yelling, 'Give it to Sapp! Give it to Sapp!'" Sapp told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. "I said, 'Yeah, give it to me!'"

The Bulldogs gave the ball to Sapp on fourth down, and he scored on a 1-yard run. It was Georgia's first touchdown against Tech since 1953, and the only touchdown the Yellow Jackets gave up at Grant Field that season.

Sapp ran for 91 yards on 23 carries. When Sapp returned to the locker room after the game, according to the Macon Telegraph, "blood was streaming from his face" and his nose "looked like a piece of bologna that had been freshly sliced."

It was Georgia's first win over Tech in Atlanta since All-American Charley Trippi led them to a 33-0 rout in 1945.

Sapp's No. 40 jersey was retired by Georgia just over a year later.

"I still get phone calls from people and they still remember the play and the game," Sapp said in 2001. "The old-timers still do. It was 40 years ago, but I'll never forget that game." -- Mark Schlabach

Record: Wisconsin leads 63-62-8

Gophers safety Jeff Rosga, 1993

In 1993, Wisconsin swaggered into the Metrodome at 6-0, with a roster featuring future NFL players and set to begin a historic run under coach Barry Alvarez. Quarterback Darrell Bevell would pass for 423 yards that day, but Minnesota's defense repeatedly turned away the Badgers, recording three interceptions and a key stand inside its own 10-yard line. Rosga returned one of Bevell's interceptions 55 yards for a touchdown as Minnesota built a 21-0 lead and held on to win 28-21.

Rosga's pick-six still follows him -- the Ray Christensen-narrated highlight will live forever -- but he remembers a less-glitzy play, when he broke up a pass to Lee DeRamus on a skinny post while in single coverage late in the game.

"You simply look back and you go, 'Hey, what's the chances that you're going to be able to make that play when you're in Cover 0 and you're just out on an island with a guy that's a NFL wide receiver, to make the play and then kind of seal the game, that's a pretty special moment," Rosga said. "It's that old saying: We bent, but we never broke, and we were able to keep them out of the end zone when it counted."

University of Minnesota

Wisconsin would not lose again, tying with Ohio State and beating UCLA in the Rose Bowl to finish No. 6 nationally.

"We eliminated their possibility for a national championship," Rosga said. "People certainly remember that game, which is always pretty special, even 30 years later."

Rosga, a director at Life Time Fitness and a high school coach who still lives in the Minneapolis area, still attends Minnesota games. The Gophers-Badgers game is extra special in his family, since his brother, Tim, played for Wisconsin in the late 1990s.

"We always try to watch it together," Jeff said. "Our kids are on the different sides of the fence when it comes to who they're rooting for. They are absolutely rivals that day." -- Adam Rittenberg

Wisconsin RB Billy Marek, 1974

Marek has a theory on why Minnesota couldn't stop him in the 1974 rivalry clash at Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium.

"They couldn't find me in the fog," he said with a laugh. "It was a drizzly, rainy, foggy kind of day."

Marek, a Wisconsin Hall of Famer, set the school's career rushing (3,709 yards) and scoring (277 points) records, and had no better performance than the 1974 Axe game. After a slow start to the season, Marek faced Minnesota on a hot streak, having eclipsed 200 rushing yards in his previous two games. The holes continued to open against the Gophers and never closed. Marek even had several long runs called back on penalties.

"It's the only game in my life I was actually very tired by the time we got to the fourth quarter," Marek said. "They had taken me out going into the fourth quarter and then they said they were going to put me back in. Somebody said, 'You're close to 300,' and I was like, 'Oh, OK.' The place was going crazy."

Marek finished with 304 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a 49-14 win over a Minnesota team quarterbacked by Tony Dungy. His single-season team rushing record stood until Ron Dayne broke it in 1996.

He recently retired after a long career in athletic licensing, most recently with Pro Standard and Fanatics, which took him to many top sporting events. He's also a regular at Wisconsin games.

"I've always had four season tickets there, so my family, my kids, have grown up going to the games," said Marek, who lives in Chicago. "We always have [Minnesota] at the end of the year, and you want to finish strong." -- Rittenberg

Record: Michigan leads 61-51-6

Michigan WR John Kolesar, 1988

Kolesar might not have ended up at Michigan had it not been for the father of Jim Tressel. Kolesar's dad, Bill, played for Tressel's dad, Lee, at Mentor (Ohio) High. Woody Hayes had just taken over at Ohio State in the early 1950s. Lee Tressel then didn't know what to make of Hayes. So, he encouraged Bill Kolesar to play for Michigan instead.

Ultimately, Hayes would become a Buckeyes icon. Jim Tressel would coach Ohio State to the 2002 national title. And John Kolesar, who followed his father to Ann Arbor, would become a Michigan legend.

In 1988, the Wolverines trailed late. But Kolesar returned the ensuing kickoff 59 yards. Then, he hauled in a winning, 41-yard touchdown from quarterback Demetrius Brown for the 34-31 victory.

"Kolesar won the game for us," legendary Michigan coach Bo Schembechler said afterward. "He really bailed us out."

Kolesar's son, Caden, also attended Michigan and played a key role on special teams for the Wolverines' national championship team last season. John Kolesar said he has had many Buckeyes fans buy him a beer over the years while living in the Cleveland area.

"And the biggest question I get is, 'Oh man, I could never forget [the 1988 game]. Why'd you go to Michigan?'" said Kolesar, who now resides in Florida, though plans to attend this week's game against Ohio State. "But there are just countless stories of how these two teams are so mirrored and tied to one another." -- Jake Trotter

Ohio State QB Troy Smith, 2006

In 1936, Tippy Dye became the first Ohio State quarterback to defeat Michigan three years in a row. Seventy years later, the Buckeyes finally had a second quarterback achieve the same feat.

In 2006, Smith clinched the Heisman Trophy by throwing four touchdown passes to four different receivers, propelling top-ranked Ohio State to a 42-39 victory over No. 2 Michigan. The performance gave Smith his third consecutive win over the Wolverines and catapulted Ohio State into the national championship game.

In 2005, Smith engineered a furious two-score comeback in the final seven minutes, lifting the Buckeyes to a 25-21 win. And, in 2004, Smith rushed for 145 yards to go along with three total touchdowns in a 37-21 victory.

Over his three wins over the Wolverines, Smith produced nine touchdowns and 857 passing yards. -- Trotter

Record: Florida leads 37-28-2

Florida QB Noah Brindise, 1997

Steve Spurrier has been known to have a flair for the dramatic. But the 1997 game against Florida State took that to another level. Facing undefeated and No. 1 Florida State at home, the two-loss Gators had one goal in mind: Ruin the Seminoles' national championship chances. To do it, Spurrier made one of the most unconventional decisions of his career: He would rotate Brindise, a former walk-on, and Doug Johnson at quarterback. Not every series.

Every play.

The Gators had scuffled on offense in the second half of the season, and Spurrier had grown frustrated and impatient with all three of his quarterbacks -- playing a combination of Johnson, Brindise and freshman Jesse Palmer. To beat the Seminoles, and the No. 3 defense in the country, Spurrier decided switching between quarterbacks would give them the best chance because he could not only coach each between plays -- he could send the quarterbacks in with the plays and avoid any signal stealing.

"We were like, it sounds kind of crazy, but let's do it," Brindise recalled.

Florida State took a 17-6 lead, but the Gators stormed back and the teams traded the lead in the fourth quarter. With less than two minutes to play, down 29-25, Johnson called for a curl-and-go for Jacquez Green that went for 62 yards. Fred Taylor scored the winning touchdown and Florida won 32-29 in what is still regarded as one of the greatest games ever played in the Swamp. Brindise took the final snap to close out the win, and still has that ball in his office.

"It was one of those magical nights," said Brindise, who now works in medical device sales. "I still get it pretty regularly from Gator fans who tell me, 'That was the greatest game I've ever seen.' I think my actual role in helping us win has been inflated quite a bit over the years, but it definitely feels special that I was a part of that." -- Andrea Adelson

FSU QB Marcus Outzen, 1998

Entering its game against Florida in 1998, Florida State knew it had to win to keep its national championship hopes alive. After Chris Weinke was lost for the season because of a neck injury in early November, those championship hopes rode with Outzen, affectionately known as "The Rooster" for his red hair and fiery personality. Outzen had been buried on the Seminoles' depth chart, but a succession of injuries landed him as the starter when Weinke went down. He won his first start against Wake Forest, but the offense played inconsistently. The fourth-ranked Gators would provide a much bigger test. In fact, there were so many questions about how the Seminoles would play with Outzen behind center, they entered the game as underdogs.

Andy Lyons/Allsport

A pregame fracas -- in which Doug Johnson threw a ball that nearly hit Bobby Bowden -- only served to underscore the animosity between the two, and the high stakes. Florida jumped out to a quick lead, but the game turned on a fluky play in the third quarter. Florida safety Marquand Manuel jumped in front of an Outzen pass, only to let it slip through his hands. Peter Warrick caught it on the deflection, put on a few moves, got an impressive block from Snoop Minnis and scored a 32-yard touchdown. The Seminoles never trailed again, shutting out Florida in the second half to win 23-12. Outzen finished 13-of-22 for 167 yards and a score, and he used his legs to keep the Gators defense off balance, too, as the Seminoles locked up their spot in the national title game against Tennessee.

In the locker room afterward, Bowden sang an old folk number about a Rooster in front of the entire team. Outzen said afterward, "It's a dream come true for me." Outzen died earlier this year at age 46 from a rare immune deficiency disorder. His place in Florida State lore, however, will never be forgotten. -- Adelson

Record: Alabama leads 50-37-1

Auburn DB David Langner, 1972

Langner returned two blocked punts for touchdowns on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter, both blocked by Bill Newton, to rally Auburn past No. 2 and unbeaten Alabama in a 17-16 win at Legion Field in a 1972 game that will forever be known as "Punt Bama Punt."

The Crimson Tide led 16-3 with just under six minutes to play when Langner returned the first blocked punt 25 yards for a touchdown and the second one 20 yards for a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining. Langner also intercepted a last-ditch pass by Alabama to seal the win. It was Alabama's only SEC loss between 1970 and 1976, and it was another decade before Auburn would beat Alabama again.

"Both of the balls looked identical to me," Langner said after the game. "They just bounced into my hands. All I had to do was pick them up and run. It was by far the greatest thrill I've ever had."

The Alabama punter that day was Greg Gantt. He and Langner went to high school together at Woodlawn High in Birmingham. Sadly, they both died young and only 2½ years apart, Gantt in 2011 of complications from heart disease and diabetes, and Langner in 2014 of cancer. -- Low

Alabama DB Rory Turner, 1984

The Iron Bowl is filled with its own nicknames for certain games, and the star of the "Wrong Way Bo" game in 1984 was Alabama safety Rory Turner. Alabama was on its way to its first losing season in 27 years, making the 17-15 upset of No. 11 Auburn and Bo Jackson even sweeter. On fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 3:27 to play, Auburn coach Pat Dye decided to go for the touchdown instead of kicking the short field goal. Jackson misheard the playcall and went the wrong way, and Brent Fullwood was left without a lead blocker. Turner drove Fullwood out of bounds for a 3-yard loss.

Fullwood had earlier pulled Auburn within two points on a 60-yard touchdown run. The Alabama students were sitting in that end zone for that fourth-down play, and it was so loud that Jackson misheard the call at the line of scrimmage and left Fullwood one-on-one with Turner.

After the game, Turner famously told reporters, "I just waxed the dude." Auburn still had a chance to win it in the final seconds, but Robert McGinty's 42-yard field goal attempt was no good. -- Low

Record: Texas leads 76-37-5

Texas DB Mark Berry, 1990

In the mid-1980s, a proud Texas football program was mired in mediocrity. Fred Akers went 20-14-1 in his final three seasons between 1984-86 and was replaced by David McWilliams, who then went 16-18 in his first three seasons. Even worse, Texas was on a six-game losing streak to Texas A&M over that span. The Longhorns were lost.

By 1990, there was hope. Unranked in the preseason polls, the Longhorns beat No. 21 Penn State in the opener, before falling 29-22 to Colorado (which would go on to claim the national title after an Orange Bowl win over Notre Dame). Heading into the rivalry game against the Aggies, the Longhorns were 9-1 and on what they called the "Shock the Nation" tour after beating No. 4 Oklahoma in Dallas and No. 3 Houston at home. The Aggies came into the game unranked despite being 9-2-1 with road losses to LSU and Houston by a combined 14 points and a tie against Baylor. They'd won four straight heading into Austin with bragging rights on the line.

Darren Lewis, who had become the Southwest Conference's leading rusher, had 25 carries for 150 yards against Texas that day and became just the fifth player ever to cross 5,000 career rushing yards. With 3:46 left, Aggies QB Bucky Richardson, who had just scored on a 32-yard option keeper, pulled A&M to within 28-27, and coach R.C. Slocum opted to go for two and get the win in Austin. The Aggies ran another option play, kicked it out right to Lewis, and corner Mark Berry found himself one-on-one with the star running back, an old friend he grew up with in Dallas. Lewis slipped briefly, but Berry shed a block and dropped Lewis.

"When I got to Darren, I could see it in his eyes," Berry said after the game. "He had nowhere to go but over me. We're good friends, but this time I won."

The tackle was the difference in the game, ending the Longhorns' losing streak to the Aggies.

"I think that's the only tackle we had on Darren Lewis all day," McWilliams said. "But if I had to pick a time to have one, that would be it."

Berry went on to become a firefighter, a paramedic and returned to Texas in 2002 to get his degree in social work. He lives in Dallas, and his wife, Tamejia, is the assistant fire chief of Dallas Fire Rescue and the highest-ranking woman in the department. --Dave Wilson

Texas A&M WR Matt Bumgardner, 1999

In 1999, Texas A&M's bonfire, an annual tradition before the Aggies played Texas, collapsed a week before the game, killing 12 Aggies who were working on the stack of logs and injuring 27 more.

The teams played the game the following week, an emotionally fraught scene in College Station in front of the largest crowd ever to watch a football game in Texas at that point. The No. 24 Aggies had just lost 37-0 at Nebraska two weeks prior, while No. 7 Texas came in on a five-game winning streak, fresh off a 58-7 win over Texas Tech.

A&M players had missed two days of practice following the tragedy, including helping to lift logs off the pile while helping search for survivors. Texas A&M coach R.C. Slocum was concerned all week about his team wearing down due to the real-world emotions involved. And by the half, the Aggies trailed 16-6. But by late in the game, Texas A&M was driving. With 5:02 left in the game, quarterback Randy McCown was supposed to throw left, but he looked right and saw his roommate, Matt Bumgardner. Bumgardner was a big, physical receiver, but he had caught just three touchdowns in his Aggies career. McCown lofted it up, and Bumgardner, who later told the Houston Chronicle that he momentarily lost the ball in the afternoon shadows, retrieved it, catching a 14-yard TD pass and giving the Aggies a 20-16 lead.

David J. Phillip/AP

A&M's Jay Brooks forced a fumble by Major Applewhite, and linebacker Brian Gamble recovered it to finish off the game with an emotional scene as he raised his arms to the sky in a week the Aggies desperately needed it.

Bumgardner told the Chronicle in 2019 that people still tell him how important that catch was to them.

"You can see how much that win means to fans and former students, people who were watching it with their mothers and fathers and brothers and sisters at home," Bumgardner said. "Everyone was hurting a lot -- the whole Aggie community was hurting."

Bumgardner went on to work as a behavior specialist for emotionally unstable children in schools in the Houston area and ran a nonprofit assisting students with special needs to get equipment they need. "The kids I've worked with? They've put my life into perspective," he said. -- Wilson

Record: Clemson leads 73-43-4

Clemson WR Rod Gardner, 2000

For South Carolina fans, the play will forever be known as "The Push-Off." That's not how Rod Gardner -- or anyone in Clemson orange, for that matter -- remembers it, though.

The Gamecocks led 14-13 with just 19 seconds to play in their tilt with rival Clemson on Nov. 18, 2000. The Tigers, led by QB Woody Dantzler, were deep in their own territory, facing a third-and-12. They needed a miracle. Gardner delivered with either one of the most remarkable catches in school history or, for the folks from Columbia, one of the most egregious non-calls in the rivalry's history. Dantzler heaved a pass deep down the right sideline, and Gardner -- with three South Carolina defenders surrounding him -- hauled in the catch for a 50-yard gain. Clemson sprinted to the line of scrimmage, spiked the ball, then booted a short field goal for a 16-14 win.

The Tigers anointed the play "The Catch II," the heir apparent to the original "Catch," made by Jerry Butler in a 1977 win over the Gamecocks.

Gardner became a first-round draft pick the next spring, going 15th overall to the Washington Redskins. He finished his rookie season with 741 yards -- including 208 in a game against Carolina that year -- and four touchdowns, then blossomed in 2002, catching 71 passes for 1,006 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2003, he even got some work at QB, throwing two TDs. After four seasons with Washington, he spent parts of 2005 and 2006 with Kansas City, Carolina and Green Bay before retiring from football. He'd later star on season 36 of "The Amazing Race" with his wife. They finished third.

"I did have my hand on his shoulder. But I never pushed him. Never extended," Gardner told The Athletic in 2020. "I just had my hand on his shoulder to feel where he was at, and when the ball came, I made the catch and it was game over. And it was the best play ever." -- Hale

South Carolina QB Mike Hold, 1984

In 1984, QB Mike Hold had alternated with Allen Mitchell at QB that season then helped rally the Gamecocks from a 21-3 deficit on the road against Clemson.

With seconds left, Hold scored the winning 1-yard touchdown, giving South Carolina its first win at Clem

It was a wild finish, as Hold's TD tied the game after he completed a huge 36-yard pass a few minutes earlier. But the Gamecocks needed the extra point to win it. Scott Hagler hooked the PAT to the left, but Clemson had 12 men on the field. Hagler got another chance and made it this time. Clemson got the ball back but couldn't get a first down.

The game ended with Hold taking a knee and famously handing the ball to massive Clemson DT William "Refrigerator" Perry, who wouldn't take it. There's an iconic photo of that moment.

Hold later appeared in "The Program" and "The Waterboy" as a college quarterback. -- Low

Record: Arizona leads 51-45-1

Arizona State DL James Brooks, 2010

At roughly 270 pounds when playing for the Sun Devils, one would expect that defensive end James Brooks' athleticism would be shown horizontally more than vertically. Yet on a Saturday night in Tucson during the 2010 season, Brooks' leaping abilities saved ASU not once but twice in a double-overtime thriller.

When QB Nick Foles led the Wildcats to what looked like a game-winning drive with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Arizona needed only a PAT to emerge victorious. But as the ball was kicked, Brooks leapt in the air and blocked it, sending the game into overtime. In overtime, Brooks did it again. Arizona needed to match ASU's touchdown in the second overtime period, but after it got into the end zone, it all came down to another PAT. Brooks once again flew through the air, and this time his block was a walk-off that put Arizona State at six wins and sent it to a bowl game.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

"I go down in the books as a Sun Devil forever," Brooks said at the time. "More important than getting the glory, I get to be around ASU and the history books forever."

Brooks left the team the following year for personal reasons, but he has carved out a career for himself in the European League of Football. Brooks first played for the Cologne Falcons in 2013 and has been suiting up at defensive end for the Prague Lions for the past four seasons. -- Paolo Uggetti

Arizona K Max Zendejas, 1985

As a place-kicker, you are not going to earn the nickname "Sun Devil killer" without coming through in some crucial rivalry spots. Zendejas, who spent four years in Tucson, did it not just once but multiple times against an ASU team that, at one point, included his brother, Luis.

In 1983, the two faced off against each other in that year's Territorial Cup. Luis hit three field goals during that game, and a late touchdown put ASU up 15-14. Max wasn't done. With time expiring, the other Zendejas made his mark on the game by splitting the uprights from 45 yards as time expired, giving the Wildcats a rivalry win.

Two years later, Zendejas did it again. This time, with the Sun Devils being a win away from a Rose Bowl berth and leading 13-3, Zendejas hit two clutch field goals in the fourth quarter: a 57-yard bomb that matched the school record and tied the game at 13 as well as a 32-yarder to put the Wildcats ahead for good. That year Zendejas led the conference with 22 field goals and was named the team's MVP. He went on to be drafted in the fourth round in 1986 by the Cowboys and spent four seasons in the NFL with four different teams.

"Playing against ASU, kicking against my brother and putting them out of the Rose Bowl, there were a lot of great memories here," Zendejas said in an interview with Arizona Football earlier this year. -- Uggetti

The Old Oaken Bucket game: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Record: Purdue leads 77-42-2

Purdue LB Mike Marks, 1980

Whenever Purdue fans meet Mike Marks, they inevitably bring up the 1980 Bucket game with Indiana and his heroic play to thwart a Hoosiers' comeback. Purdue had won four straight in the series and was sending off record-setting quarterback Mark Herrmann. But Indiana nearly spoiled the party after Steve Corso, son of coach Lee Corso, hauled in a touchdown pass with 17 seconds left to make the score 24-23.

Lee Corso went for two and the win, but Marks, a standout linebacker, deflected Tim Clifford's pass intended for Steve Corso. Indiana recovered an onside kick and attempted a 59-yard field goal for the win, but Marks again got his hands on the ball.

"It's amazing how many people remember it," Marks said. "Most players don't think, they react. That's what it was in that moment. I had a responsibility, I knew what it was, and I happened to be at the right place at the right time."

Marks remembered Lee Corso coming into Purdue's locker room after the game to address the team.

"He was so gracious," Marks said. "I remember him standing up on a bench in front of the lockers and said, 'You guys deserve this great game. This will go down in history.'"

Marks coincidently played "the best game of my life" the week before against Michigan, recording 26 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick. But Purdue lost 26-0. His performance in the Bucket game sticks. -- Rittenberg

Indiana K Austin Starr, 2007

As an oral surgeon in Bloomington, Indiana, former Indiana kicker Austin Starr often meets patients with connections to the Hoosiers' program and especially his most memorable moment, a 49-yard field goal to beat Purdue in the 2007 Bucket game. But one recently brought him full circle.

He was removing the wisdom teeth of a teenager whose mother went into labor on Nov. 17, 2007, apparently from excitement or anxiety around Starr's kick.

"I love and will never get sick of hearing when people were at when it happened," Starr said.

His biology professor emailed him the day after the game, noting that Starr was responsible for interrupting a peaceful moment at a campus bus stop because of the "enormous roar from the North" at Memorial Stadium. Another patient of Starr's was driving and had to pull over because of nerves -- and to get a clear signal for broadcaster Don Fischer's call.

Starr's kick capped off an emotional year for Indiana, which lost coach Terry Hoeppner to brain cancer that June. Hoeppner's goal was to "Play 13," a 13th game that would end Indiana's 13-year drought without a bowl appearance. The Purdue win clinched the postseason.

"It meant so much to me," said Starr, who went to Indiana's dental school and then did his residency at Ohio State, and still sees Hoeppner's widow, Jane, in Bloomington. "Coach Hoeppner always preached about team and family and unity and coming together to achieve a common goal. I have applied so many principles since I was an athlete here at IU to life. The one word I go back to is gratitude." -- Rittenberg

Record: Tennessee leads 80-33-5

Tennessee DB Eric Berry, 2008

It was Phillip Fulmer's last game as Tennessee's coach in 2008, as the university announced earlier in the season that he would not return. Vanderbilt was in the midst of one of its best seasons and favored in the game for the first time since 1984. The Vols, assured of a losing season, weren't going to a bowl and were limping to the finish of the season in Nashville.

Eric Berry, a future College Football Hall of Famer, was a big part of making sure that day that his Hall of Fame coach went out a winner. Berry returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown in the first half, and Tennessee won 20-10 despite completing just four passes in the game.

Berry set an SEC single-season record that year with 265 interception return yards. -- Low

Vanderbilt WR Earl Bennett, 2005

Vanderbilt snapped a 22-game losing streak against Tennessee in 2005 and won 28-24, the first time the Commodores had beaten the Vols since 1982 and the first time at Neyland Stadium since 1975. The hero of the game was receiver Earl Bennett, a freshman who caught all three passes and accounted for every yard in the game-winning drive, including a 6-yard TD pass with 1:11 left.

Bennett caught 14 passes that day, the start to a stellar career at Vanderbilt. He set the SEC single-season record for receptions by a freshman that season (79), none bigger than his final catch.

Throwing it back to Jay Cutler's game-winning touchdown pass to Earl Bennett to seal our 2005 win over Tennessee. #RTI | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/DpwOUaAw8G — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) August 14, 2020

"You see grown men crying and you realize how long it's been since we've won," Vandy quarterback Jay Cutler said after the game. "It tells us how much it means to this program."

Bennett is still at Vandy. He was promoted to senior associate athletic director this year, after returning to his alma mater in 2021 in a player developmental role on the football staff. After earning his undergraduate and master's degrees at Vanderbilt, he got his doctorate at Houston. -- Low

Record: Kentucky leads 20-15

Louisville RB Tony Stallings, 2000

In the only overtime game in Governor's Cup history, Louisville prevailed thanks to a standout effort from tailback Tony Stallings, who sealed the win with a 25-yard scamper up the middle for a touchdown, walking off with the victory late in the night after the game had been suspended due to rain for more than an hour.

The Cardinals trailed for much of the game but took a 20-19 lead late in the third quarter, but Kentucky's Marlon McCree scooped up a fumble and returned it for a score to give UK the lead again. Louisville tied it late, but McCree looked to give the Wildcats the win when he recovered another fumble, returning it to the Louisville 2. But the Cardinals' defense held and Curry Burns blocked an 18-yard field goal try to send the game to OT. Anthony Floyd picked off Kentucky QB Jared Lorenzen in the first frame of overtime, and Stallings came on to score the game winner on Louisville's first play of extra time.

Stallings finished the 2000 season with 810 rushing yards and wrapped his Louisville career in 2001 with 1,569 scrimmage yards. He spent time playing football in the Canadian, Arena and European football leagues, but retired with his sights set on an acting career.

Now going by T.C. Stallings, his acting credits include "Secretariat," "War Room" and "The Watchers." He has also published several books and is a Christian minister. -- Hale

Kentucky QB Stephen Johnson, 2017

Kentucky entered the game, as the players noted beforehand, with an 8% chance to win according to ESPN's metrics, Stephen Johnson recalled. He was the junior college transfer QB. On the opposite sideline was the eventual Heisman winner and two-time NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson. It was a rivalry game, but it was also a Cinderella story for the Wildcats. Kentucky's offense came to life with Johnson at the helm, and the Wildcats took a 38-31 lead early in the fourth quarter. But Jackson still had plenty of magic left, tying the game at 38 with 7:44 to play and threatening the win with a first-and-goal at the UK 9 with 1:45 to go. But Jackson fumbled on the next play, and Johnson drove Kentucky 60 yards on seven plays to set up the game-winning 47-yard field goal. He finished with three touchdown passes and a career-high 338 passing yards in the 41-38 win.

Johnson's Kentucky career was marred by injuries, including surgery on a knee and both shoulders, and his college career ended after he was hit -- late, by his estimation -- in the Music City Bowl in 2017. Johnson announced soon afterward that he was retiring from football rather than pursuing a pro career, and he went on to spend the next seven years living in his hometown of Rancho Cucamonga, California. He recently moved to Michigan, where his wife will pursue a doctorate at University of Michigan.

"When I'm back in Kentucky, people always talk about that game and the Tennessee game [from 2017]. But that game in particular, that stood out the most because we were such an underdog and it was a rivalry game, so it made it that much sweeter." -- Hale

Record: UNC leads 68-39-6

UNC RB Giovani Bernard, 2012

The 2012 rivalry game between North Carolina and NC State was back-and-forth throughout, with UNC jumping to a 15-0 lead, NC State fighting back to take a 35-25 lead in the fourth quarter, then the Heels connecting on a Bryn Renner TD pass and a field goal to tie the game with just 1:24 left to play. NC State's ensuing drive stalled, and the Wolfpack lined up to punt with 30 seconds remaining in regulation, and for reasons unknown still, Tom O'Brien's team punted directly to Giovani Bernard.

The UNC star returned the kick 74 yards, crossing the goal line with 13 seconds to play. Bernard finished with an astounding line: 135 rushing yards and two scores, 95 receiving yards and the 74-yard punt return TD for an all-purpose yardage total of 304. Bernard stole the show from an otherwise ridiculous QB battle in which NC State's Mike Glennon threw for 467 yards and five touchdowns and Renner threw for 358.

The victory also snapped a five-game winning streak for the Wolfpack, handing the Heels their first win in the series since 2006.

Bernard finished that 2012 season as the ACC's runner-up for player of the year honors, racking up 12 rushing touchdowns, five receiving and two on punt returns. He finished his UNC career with 2,481 rushing yards and 3,596 all-purpose yards. Bernard entered the NFL draft after the 2012 season, and he was selected in the second round -- 37th overall -- by the Cincinnati Bengals. Bernard had a 10-year NFL career with the Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rushing for more than 3,700 yards and totaling 36 career touchdowns before retiring after the 2022 season. -- Hale

NC State QB Ben Finley, 2022

On one sideline was a future first-round NFL draft pick and starting QB for the New England Patriots, Drake Maye. On the other was a fourth-string legacy who'd considered quitting the team a few months earlier. Guess which one became the hero of the 2022 UNC-NC State showdown? Maye never quite found his footing for the Tar Heels against an attacking Wolfpack defense, but Ben Finley -- the younger brother of former Pack star Ryan Finley, who'd opened the year behind three other players on the depth chart -- was outstanding, throwing for 271 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-27 double OT win that marked the culmination of a ridiculous season of overcome adversity for both the QB and the team.

Ben Finley celebrates his win over UNC. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Finley got the start against UNC only after Devin Leary and MJ Morris were hurt and Jack Chambers was benched. All three had already recorded a win for the Wolfpack, making Finley the fourth member of the depth chart to add a victory to his résumé that season.

"I was running around trying to hug everyone,'' Finley said after the game.

"It's nice to keep the Finleys undefeated here,'' NC State coach Dave Doeren said.

He started NC State's bowl loss to Maryland a month later before transferring to Cal. He started three games for the Bears, too, and transferred again this season to Akron, where he has thrown for 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns. -- Hale

Record: Iowa State leads 53-50-4

Kansas State QB Adam Helm, 1999

Iowa State gained 332 yards in the first half and led 28-7 at halftime. Bill Snyder had to bench starter Jonathan Beasley after he went 3-for-10 for 24 yards and an interception.

In their 1999 Big 12 opener, Kansas State's season threatened to go off the rails. But backup QB Adam Helm steadied the ship; he scored at the end of an 80-yard drive to bring the Wildcats within 28-14, and David Allen's 94-yard punt return brought them closer. The game was tied when Helm plunged in for a 1-yard score with 2:34 left, and the Wildcats survived. Beasley would find his footing, and K-State would roll to 11-1 and finish sixth in the AP poll. But the entire season might have fallen apart in September if Helm hadn't commanded the school's largest-ever second-half comeback.

Helm's career ended with just 489 passing yards, but the family lineage continues in Manhattan: His nephew, Beau Palmer, walked onto the team in 2020 and has made two career starts with 28 career tackles for the Wildcats. -- Bill Connelly

Iowa State Abu Sama III, 2023

His first carry went for 71 yards and a touchdown. His fifth, 77 yards and another score. Late in the third quarter, he burst straight up the middle for 60 more yards and a third score. Abu Sama III has thus far crafted a decent career for himself at Iowa State, rushing over 1,000 career yards with three 100-yard games as part of a stable of backs over two seasons. But in what has to be considered the most aesthetically pleasing Farmageddon matchup ever played -- it was a night game in a snow storm -- Sama rushed for 276 yards in just 16 rushes, carrying the Cyclones to a 42-35 win.

Charlie Riedel/AP

You perhaps can't call it a life-changing moment; he isn't even ISU's leading rusher this season. But no matter what happens from here, Sama's time in Ames will be remembered because of a single night in Manhattan. -- Connelly

Record: Virginia Tech leads 61-38-5

Virginia DL Eli Hanback, 2019

Eli Hanback grew up in Ashland, Virginia, as a huge Virginia fan, dreaming about one day playing for the Cavaliers. During his childhood, the rivalry with Virginia Tech was not much of a rivalry: Going back to 1999, the Hokies had won every matchup except one, and the streak continued once Hanback got to Virginia and earned a starting job on the defensive line.

That is, until 2019.

Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

The entire season, Hanback said the Virginia motto was, "Beat Tech," after a heartbreaking overtime loss the previous season. Both teams went into the game 8-3, with veteran quarterbacks on each side leading the way. It went back-and-forth the entirety of the second half. Virginia went up 33-30 with 1:23 to play, but had to defend dual-threat quarterback Hendon Hooker to close out the game. Virginia fans had grown accustomed to expecting the worst, but Hanback ensured there would be a different ending this time around.

On third-and-21 from the Virginia Tech 7, Mandy Alonso sacked Hendon Hooker, forcing the ball free in the end zone. Hanback saw it and pounced for a game-sealing touchdown. When he got up, he raised the ball triumphantly into the air. Virginia secured a 39-30 win -- its first over the Hokies since 2003 -- and a spot in the ACC championship game.

"That streak was hanging over my head forever, and as a player I could finally have an impact on it in my last year, in my last game at Scott Stadium," said Hanback, who works at Capital One in Virginia." I don't think I'd ever in my wildest dreams would've imagined doing that." -- Adelson

Virginia Tech WR Jermaine Holmes, 1995

The play that will live forever as one of the greatest moments in Virginia Tech history was meant for receiver Jermaine Holmes.

How else to explain how he ended up with the game-winning score? The Hokies trailed rival Virginia in 1995 with less than a minute left in the game. That is when the most memorable swap in school history happened. Holmes, usually the slot receiver, switched with Cornelius White and went to the outside. White had run several deep routes and needed a break.

The call came in to quarterback Jim Druckenmiller. He was going to throw it for Holmes.

"When Jim signaled that play, it was one of those moments where you know you're about to score a touchdown, and it's going to be huge," Holmes said.

Indeed, the hook-and-go call -- which involved a pump fake to make Virginia bite -- went to Holmes, streaking down the middle of the field. It landed perfectly into his arms in the end zone -- a 32-yard touchdown catch that helped the Hokies win 36-29.

Virginia Tech fans stormed the field. Yes, they stormed Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, in what turned out to be a program defining win. The Hokies made it to the Sugar Bowl, beginning their stretch of dominance under then-coach Frank Beamer.

Holmes has his Sugar Bowl jersey and a photo of his game-winning catch hanging up in his home. A moment he calls extraordinary because "it could have very well been Cornelius in that position."

"This is one of those moments that will live on forever and I am just proud to be a part of it," said Holmes, who is now a project manager running clinical trials. "God put me in that position to be able to have that moment, and it's cool to be able to have conversations about it 29 years later." -- Adelson