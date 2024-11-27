Open Extended Reactions

The 13-member College Football Playoff selection committee has only three SEC teams in the bracket of its fourth ranking, with both Alabama and Ole Miss dropping out of the top 12 on Tuesday night following losses to unranked opponents last weekend.

No. 3 Texas, No. 7 Georgia and No. 8 Tennessee are on solid ground heading into rivalry week, but there are still three three-loss teams in the committee's top 15 (Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina).

Do any of them stand a chance? Or is one-loss Indiana one of the major obstacles?

Only one ranking remains before the final top 25 is revealed on Selection Day, but there were plenty of clues as to how the committee might view things moving forward.

Here are four lessons from the fourth ranking, plus the teams who are on the bubble through 13 weeks of data and how the Group of 5 race stacks up.

Jump to a topic:

What we learned

Last two in | First four out

Next four out | Group of 5