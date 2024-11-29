Check out the the facts and figures between Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State ahead of their game on Saturday. (0:54)

Open Extended Reactions

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is not expected to play against Ohio State on Saturday, leaving the Wolverines without their top defensive back and the program's highest-regarded NFL draft prospect.

Johnson has been battling a toe injury, and his absence had become expected as he continued to deal with the injury. ESPN reported Saturday that Johnson was unlikely to play this week, and that will come to fruition against No. 2 Ohio State.

Johnson hasn't played since Oct. 19, when he left the Illinois game with the toe injury. He's projected as the No. 2 overall player on Mel Kiper Jr.'s draft board, a rare high spot for a cornerback.

The loss of Johnson is not unexpected, but it still looms large. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns in 2024 before the injury, and his presence gave Michigan flexibility in their coverages because he's such an effective defender.

Ohio State has the country's No. 2 passing efficiency offense and No. 31 overall pass offense. It includes a talented wide receiver group, led by veteran Emeka Egbuka and star freshman Jeremiah Smith.

Johnson is a 6-foot-2, 202-pound corner who earned defensive MVP Honors in Michigan's national title win against Washington last year. He finished 2023 with four interceptions and earned numerous All-American honors. He also was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection.

The possibility looms that not playing against the Buckeyes could mark the end of Johnson's college career, if he elects to skip Michigan's bowl game. Skipping bowl games is expected for elite prospects like Johnson, who is on track to be a Top-5 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.