A week ago, six of the top 16 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings lost, shuffling conference title races and adding more teams to the bubble for the at-large bids.

Week 14 is Rivalry Week and has spots in every major conference title game up for grabs. Some teams -- the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies and Miami Hurricanes can reach conference title games with a win. Other teams, like the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Indiana Hoosiers, among others, need to keep winning to remain in the CFP chase. And eight teams remain mathematically alive for the Big 12 title.

Will chaos reign in these storied rivalries? Will the playoff field get clearer? We'll know after a loaded Rivalry Week. Here are the best plays, top moments and what it all means: