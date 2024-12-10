How to watch college football's 2024 Army-Navy Game

Open Extended Reactions

While the College Football Playoff kicks off next week, Army and Navy are reigniting their storied rivalry to cap off the 2024 season with the Army-Navy Game. Army is fresh off an AAC title, defeating Tulane in the conference championship game. Navy has had a strong season of its own, going 8-3.

When is the Army-Navy Game, and how can fans watch?

Army will play Navy on Saturday at 3 p.m.; the game will air on CBS. This year's venue is Northwest Stadium, home of the Washington Commanders.

Who leads the all-time series between Army and Navy?

Army and Navy's 2024 matchup will be the 125th meeting between the two sides, with Navy winning 62 of those games -- although Army has come out victorious in the past two meetings.

Army-Navy Game facts

Army and Navy have met as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams twice in 121 years

Army beat Navy in 2022 in the series' first overtime game

There have been seven ties in the series

Only six Army-Navy Games have been held on the campus of either academy

There have been 10 times when the Army-Navy Game was not played

