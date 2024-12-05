Open Extended Reactions

LSU tight end Mason Taylor announced Thursday on Instagram that he's declaring for the NFL draft.

Taylor is LSU's career leader at tight end in receptions (129) and receiving yards (1,308). He was a three-year starter for the Tigers and was second on the team this season with 55 catches.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Taylor is ranked by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. as the No. 3 tight end prospect for the 2025 NFL draft.

Taylor is the second LSU player to announce this week that he's leaving for the NFL. Offensive tackle Will Campbell also announced his intention to enter the draft.

"I am excited for both the challenges and the opportunities that are in front of me but please know that while I am leaving LSU, I will forever bleed purple and gold. Geaux Tigers," Taylor wrote on Instagram.