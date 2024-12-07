Open Extended Reactions

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has agreed to a new NIL deal to stay with the Jayhawks for 2025, his final season of eligibility, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday.

Daniels announced his decision to return to Kansas on X, writing, "The work continues, and the best is still ahead."

Love Me Or Hate Me, I'm Finishing Where I Started... pic.twitter.com/dKlDQ69HCi — 𝕁𝔻𝟞💫 (@JalonDaniels6) December 7, 2024

"I'm ready to lead the Kansas Jayhawks into the 2025 season and fully focused on becoming the best QB possible," the post continued. "I'm staying to finish what we've started, continue building, and to give back to the fans who've given us everything."

In his five years in Lawrence, Daniels has thrown for 6,751 yards and 45 touchdowns. Daniels threw for 2,454 yards and 14 touchdowns with 447 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season.

Daniels started all 12 games for the Jayhawks after two injury-riddled seasons. Daniels hurt his shoulder and missed half of Kansas' breakout season in 2022, then had a back injury that limited him to three games last season.