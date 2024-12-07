Carson Beck is sacked and fumbles, leading to a chaotic play and the quarterback being helped off the field. (1:06)

ATLANTA -- Georgia starting quarterback Carson Beck was replaced by backup Gunner Stockton in Saturday's SEC championship game against Texas after injuring his right shoulder on the final play of the first half.

Stockton started the second half at quarterback for Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and finished 12-of-16 for 71 yards and an interception in a 22-19 win.

An injured Beck re-entered the game for one play in overtime, handing the ball off to tailback Trevor Etienne for the game-winning touchdown. Beck was forced back into duty after Stockton's helmet was knocked off on an 8-yard run, which by rule meant he had to sit out one play.

With the No. 5 Bulldogs trailing the No. 2 Longhorns 6-3, Georgia faced first-and-5 at the Texas 42 with one second to play. Instead of taking a knee to go to the half, the Bulldogs ran one more play. Beck dropped back, and Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore hit his right arm as he threw.

Beck fumbled the ball, which was recovered by linebacker Anthony Hill.

Stockton led Georgia to a 75-yard touchdown drive on the first possession of the second half. He threw a 12-yard pass to Arian Smith on third-and-2 from the Georgia 33. On third-and-1 from the Texas 40, he ran for 3 yards. Then, on first-and-10 from the Texas 18, Stockton picked up 8 yards on a designed quarterback run.

Etienne ran into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown on the next play to give Georgia a 10-6 lead with 10:27 left in the third quarter.

In two games playing behind Beck this season, Stockton, from Tiger, Georgia, completed 13 of 16 passes for 135 yards. He was ranked the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the country and No. 7 prospect in Georgia by ESPN Recruiting in the Class of 2022.