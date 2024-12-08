Dillon Gabriel shines with four touchdown passes as Oregon claims the Big Ten Championship over Penn State. (1:10)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Dillon Gabriel threw four touchdown passes and No. 1 Oregon outlasted No. 3 Penn State 45-37 on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship, giving the Ducks a first-round bye and almost certainly the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

The Ducks (13-0, No. 1 CFP) are the only unbeaten team in FBS -- barely. They nearly blew a 15-point lead in the final four minutes, ending the Nittany Lions' last gasp by picking off Drew Allar's pass with 1:54 left on a wild, wacky championship weekend.

Jordan James ran for two scores to help Oregon win its first league title since 2020 in the Pac-12, this one coming in its first year in the Big Ten.