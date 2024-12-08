        <
        >

          Oregon outlasts Penn State to remain unbeaten, win Big Ten

          play
          Dillon Gabriel's 4 TDs lead Oregon past Penn State for Big Ten title (1:10)

          Dillon Gabriel shines with four touchdown passes as Oregon claims the Big Ten Championship over Penn State. (1:10)

          • Associated Press
          Dec 8, 2024, 05:15 AM

          INDIANAPOLIS -- Dillon Gabriel threw four touchdown passes and No. 1 Oregon outlasted No. 3 Penn State 45-37 on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship, giving the Ducks a first-round bye and almost certainly the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

          The Ducks (13-0, No. 1 CFP) are the only unbeaten team in FBS -- barely. They nearly blew a 15-point lead in the final four minutes, ending the Nittany Lions' last gasp by picking off Drew Allar's pass with 1:54 left on a wild, wacky championship weekend.

          Jordan James ran for two scores to help Oregon win its first league title since 2020 in the Pac-12, this one coming in its first year in the Big Ten.

          "These guys can take it all the way if they continue to work and I can guarantee you they continue to work," Ducks coach Dan Lanning said.

          Penn State (11-2, No. 3 CFP) also is expected to make the first 12-team playoff field despite having its four-game winning streak snapped after failing to convert a 2-point conversion early in the fourth quarter -- leaving it down 38-30.

          Oregon then capped a 75-yard drive with James' 12-yard TD run to make it 45-30 with 7:28 to go.

          But Allar responded with a nifty 14-yard TD pass to Harrison Wallace III with 3:41 to play and Penn State forced a punt, giving Allar one more chance to tie it.

          Gabriel finished 22-of-32 with 283 yards, hooking up with Kenyon Sadiq twice in the first half when the teams combined for a championship-game-record 55 points. The previous mark, 52, came in 2012.

          Sadiq had only two catches in the game -- hurdling a defender on the way to his first score. James rushed 20 times for 87, and Tez Johnson caught 11 passes for 181 yards and a TD.

          Allar was 20-of-39 with 236 yards, 3 TDs and 2 interceptions. Kaytron Allen had 14 carries for 124 yards and one score, and Nicholas Singleton carried 10 times for 101 yards and caught a TD pass. Tyler Warren had seven receptions for 64 yards.

          Both teams allowed their highest point totals this season.