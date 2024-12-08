Open Extended Reactions

Championship weekend is over and we are mere hours from official College Football Playoff rankings and bowl announcements.

Arizona State, Georgia, Clemson and Oregon won Power 4 league titles a day after Boise State and Army claimed conference crowns on Friday night.

So how did the latest results impact the CFP and bowl matchups?

In the new, expanded 12-team playoff, the five highest-ranked conference champions will make the field along with the next seven highest-ranked teams. The four highest-ranked conference champions will be awarded first-round byes, with the other eight teams meeting at the campus sites of the Nos. 5-8 seeds.

From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with this season's national championship game scheduled for Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 36-game slate of bowls, from the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 14 to the Bahamas Bowl on Jan. 4.

ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup one final time before the official ones are unveiled on Sunday.

College Football Playoff

First-round games

Dec. 20-21 -- ABC/ESPN or TNT Sports*

Bonagura: No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Notre Dame

Schlabach: No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Penn State