Open Extended Reactions

Oregon will travel to Penn State on Sept. 27 next season in a rematch of this year's conference title game, while Ohio State will head to Washington on the same weekend, the Big Ten announced Wednesday in its 2025 schedule release.

The league's second schedule with 18 members, with each playing nine conference games, will also feature Northwestern playing back-to-back home games at Wrigley Field against Michigan (Nov. 15) and Minnesota (Nov. 22). Oregon will play on Northwestern's temporary stadium on campus Sept. 13.

The 2025 schedule does not include a conference game during the first two weeks of the season. Ohio State opens at home against Texas, while Michigan travels to Oklahoma in Week 2 in a clash of Big Ten-SEC powers.

The Wolverines go to instate rival Michigan State in Week 9, and the Buckeyes will welcome Penn State to the Horseshoe in Week 10.

The Big Ten rivalry weekend in Week 14 will once again include Ohio State at Michigan, Oregon at Washington, Iowa at Nebraska and Wisconsin at Minnesota. UCLA will play at USC on the final weekend of the season this time, too.