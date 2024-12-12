Open Extended Reactions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Bill Belichick cracked a few jokes, held up an old UNC sweatshirt that belonged to his dad and vowed to bring a professional model to North Carolina in his introductory news conference Thursday as the Tar Heels' new head coach.

Belichick was greeted with a standing ovation when he entered the room to speak to an overflow crowd of media and UNC supporters, including newly inducted College Football Hall of Famer Julius Peppers.

In many ways, it felt surreal -- a six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, a giant among coaches, sitting at a dais inside Kenan Memorial Stadium with Carolina blue seats just outside the suite doors.

Belichick, who spent his entire career in the NFL and is second only to Don Shula (347) with 333 regular-season wins, said he had always wanted to coach in college.

"It just never really worked out," Belichick said. "Had some good years in the NFL, so that was OK, but this is a dream come true. I grew up in college football with my dad. As a kid, all I knew was college football."

His dad, Steve, served as an assistant coach for the Tar Heels from 1953 to 1955. During his introductory comments, UNC chancellor Lee Roberts pulled out a copy from the 1954 North Carolina media guide and read an excerpt about Steve Belichick that ended with a line about his 2-year-old son, William Steven. "Coach, welcome back to Carolina," Roberts said.

Roberts presented Belichick with a gray short-sleeved hoodie, the coach's trademark look. Athletic director Bubba Cunningham then pulled out a suit jacket with the sleeves torn off, another ode to Belichick. At that point, Belichick said he had his own gear and pulled out a white hoodie his dad had during his time at Carolina.

"You can tell I liked it," Belichick said. "I've kept it a long time.

"It's great to come back home to Carolina and back into the environment that I really grew up in. When you're little, you don't remember everything. I was too young to remember a lot of things at Carolina, but as I grew up, you hear the same story over and over and over again. One story I always heard was, 'Billy's first words were, 'Beat Duke.'"

New North Carolina coach Bill Belichick holds up a sweatshirt that belonged to his father when he was on UNC's staff from 1953 to 1955. "It’s great to come back home to Carolina and back into the environment that I really grew up in," Belichick said. AP Photo/Ben McKeown

That line drew laughter and applause from the delighted supporters in the room. Belichick, 72, makes his first foray into college football after working in some capacity in the NFL from 1975 until he and the Patriots parted ways after the 2023 season.

He replaces Mack Brown, 73, the winningest coach in school history. Brown, who was fired after a 6-6 season, ended his second stint at the school with a 44-33 record over six years and a 113-79-1 overall mark with the Tar Heels.

"It beats working," Belichick said when asked why, at his age, he wanted to get back into coaching after a year off. "My dad told us, 'When you love what you do, it's not work.' I love what I do. I love coaching. I love the interaction with the players. I love building a team, game-planning, the game itself. Working with young kids, with the energy, enthusiasm -- it's great every day to come to that environment."

He also was asked whether he would return to the NFL if he has immediate success in college.

"I didn't come here to leave," Belichick said. "I feel like doing it a long time. I'm good to go."

Oldest in FBS At 72 years old, Bill Belichick is now the oldest head coach in the FBS. The previous oldest entering this season was Mack Brown (73), whom Belichick is succeeding at North Carolina. Coach Age School Bill Belichick* 72 North Carolina Kirk Ferentz 69 Iowa K.C. Keeler* 65 Temple Kyle Whittingham 65 Utah * Will take over in 2025

-- ESPN Research

Belichick said Michael Lombardi, a former NFL executive who was an assistant with the Patriots from 2014 to 2016, will serve as the general manager of the Tar Heels' football program. Belichick also said he will retain UNC interim coach Freddie Kitchens, the former Cleveland Browns head coach.

North Carolina has played football for 136 years, but its most recent ACC championship came in 1980. Football has largely taken a back seat to basketball, but bringing in Belichick represents a new era.

The school is making a significant investment in football with his hire.

"In the immortal words of Yogi Berra, 'the future ain't what it used to be,' and we are embarking on an entirely new football operation," Cunningham said. "We can't wait to have [Coach Belichick] leading the charge for us."

The five-year deal runs through December 2029 and is worth $10 million per season -- a $1 million base salary and $9 million in supplemental income. The first three years of the deal are guaranteed.

Belichick also could receive up to $3.5 million per season in bonuses tied to regular-season wins, ACC championship game and postseason appearances, ranking in the final CFP poll, coach of the year awards, and the team's academic standing.

He would be responsible for a $10 million buyout if he were to leave UNC before June 1, 2025. After that date, he'd have to pay $1 million to end his deal with UNC.

Cunningham told The News & Observer (Raleigh) that Belichick will continue to make his regular appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show" and the "ManningCast" on ESPN while he coaches UNC.

Many of the questions Thursday revolved around how Belichick's NFL experience will translate to a college football model that looks more like the NFL -- with the transfer portal, NIL and upcoming revenue sharing that will serve as a salary cap.

Belichick said the head coach/general manager model he is bringing will help with the transformation of UNC into a professional organization.

"When I say a pro program, I would say through my experience, what we did in terms of training, developing players, running pro systems, pro techniques," Belichick said. "So when the players leave here, this isn't going from the wishbone to a pro offense. It will be similar terminology, similar techniques and fundamentals, similar training, similar preparation techniques that have been very successful for me through the years, whether other college teams use them or not. I mean, some are, some aren't, but I just know that these will prepare the players for that.

"So the general manager, head coach model, it's a similar type of situation for evaluating high school kids and college transfer portal players. NFL teams are evaluating college players and NFL free agent players. So again, there are some similarities."

There will be a $10 million pool for Belichick's assistant coaches, and $1 million for the strength and conditioning staff. The university also has allotted $5.3 million for a "support staff," which includes additional funding for the new general manager position.

Belichick said the time he spent around Washington, where his son Steve served as defensive coordinator under Jedd Fisch, has also prepared him for what is to come. He said Washington is modeled after a pro program and that gave him ideas.

Belichick also noted that he fields many calls from coaches across conferences -- from the Big Ten, ACC and SEC -- over recent rules changes that moved the game more toward the NFL -- from the two-minute warning to helmet-to-helmet communication and the use of tablets on the sideline.

As for recruiting, Belichick said that he looked forward to persuading players to come to North Carolina and that he will recruit nationally.

"The recruiting process belongs to everyone," he said. "Whatever helps our team, that's what I want to do."