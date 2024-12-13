Open Extended Reactions

Arizona is set to hire Marshall's Seth Doege as its new offensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday night.

Doege, a former Texas Tech quarterback who played in the CFL, had been in his first season at Marshall as its offensive coordinator.

He will receive a two-year deal from Arizona, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Arizona fired offensive coordinator Dino Babers after a 4-8 season, during which the team dropped to 115th nationally in scoring offense.

Doege helped Marshall to 10 wins and a Sun Belt Conference championship this year. Marshall coach Charles Huff left Sunday for the same role at Southern Miss.

Before Marshall, Doege coached tight ends at Purdue under coordinator Graham Harrell in 2023. He has also spent time at Ole Miss, USC and Bowling Green.

At Texas Tech, Doege was a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the top quarterback in college football, after finishing in the top-5 nationally in passing yards, touchdowns and completions.

Football Scoop first reported Doege was finalizing a deal with Arizona.