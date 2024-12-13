Open Extended Reactions

Alabama running back Justice Haynes has entered the NCAA transfer portal, ESPN has learned.

Haynes started six games for the Crimson Tide this season and finished as their third-leading rusher with 448 rushing yards on 5.7 yards per carry and seven touchdowns. He'll have two more seasons of eligibility at his next school.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound sophomore from Buford, Georgia, was the No. 2-ranked running back in the 2023 class and the No. 24 overall player in the ESPN 300. He earned 25 carries in a reserve role as a freshman and rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Haynes scored on an 85-yard touchdown run in Alabama's season-opening win over Western Kentucky but earned double-digit carries in just one of his 12 games under new coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe led the Crimson Tide with 719 rushing yards, and Jam Miller emerged as their top back with 760 total yards and eight touchdowns.

After narrowing missing out on a College Football Playoff bid as the No. 11 team in the final CFP rankings, Alabama will face Michigan in the Reliaquest Bowl on Dec. 31. The Tide have now lost 11 scholarship players to the portal since the winter transfer window opened on Monday.