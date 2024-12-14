Open Extended Reactions

Wisconsin added one of the top tight ends in the transfer portal Saturday, landing a commitment from former Ball State standout Tanner Koziol.

The 6-foot-7, 237-pound junior ranks fourth in the FBS in receptions this season with 94 catches for 839 yards and eight touchdowns. Koziol was a second-team All-MAC selection this season and earned Freshman All-America honors in 2022.

Koziol entered the transfer portal Dec. 6 ahead of his final season of eligibility and visited Houston before picking the Badgers. He's the No. 2 tight end in ESPN's transfer rankings.

Koziol has caught 18 touchdown passes for the Cardinals, most among all FBS tight ends since 2022, and has recorded 163 catches for 1,507 yards in his career. He briefly entered the portal last December and almost transferred to Louisville before deciding to return for 2024.

He reentered the portal earlier this month after a 3-9 season resulted in the dismissal of coach Mike Neu, ending his nine-year tenure.

The Badgers are in the process of recruiting a transfer quarterback to replace Braedyn Locke and Tyler Van Dyke, who've both entered the portal. Koziol is their second transfer commit of the offseason, joining former Louisville defensive end Mason Reiger.