Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson has resigned after 11 seasons and will remain with the university in an advisory role, it was announced Monday.

The advisory role will include working with athletic director John Currie, the school president and board of trustees on athletics issues. Clawson is also expected to play a major role in fundraising at the school, sources told ESPN.

"You can't do something successfully, and it's not fair to the players or the institution if you're doing something that your whole heart and soul isn't into," Clawson said at a news conference on Tuesday -- a day after the school announced his resignation.

"I did not want to do this, in my perfect world I'd be having this press conference in three or four years. But I just looked at kind of where the industry is right now, and I just felt like it was time."

Clawson led Wake Forest to seven consecutive bowl games during a run that included top-10 appearances in 2021 and 2022. Those are the highest Associated Press poll rankings in Wake Forest history.

It was Clawson's decision to step down, sources told ESPN, as he felt it was time. Sources compared the decision to recent moves made by Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett and former Washington football coach Chris Petersen, who both stepped away in part because of the changing era in their respective sports.

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Clawson had been mulling the decision in recent weeks, sources said, and he had been in communication with school officials about it before formally notifying them Monday.

"Dave Clawson has embodied Wake Forest's motto of Pro Humanitate, fostering success on the field, in the classroom, and in the community," Wake Forest president Susan R. Wente said in a statement. "His leadership has elevated our football program to new heights while setting an enduring example of excellence and integrity. We are deeply grateful for his service and leadership over the past decade and wish him and his family well in this transition"

Clawson, 57, is expected to take a year off from coaching to recharge and refresh after working as a head coach for 25 of the past 26 seasons. He's the only coach in NCAA history to lead four Division I programs -- Fordham, Richmond, Bowling Green and Wake Forest -- to double-digit wins in a season. He has turned down interest from multiple schools and their head coaching jobs over the years, opting to stay at Wake Forest.