Biggest college football bowl game blowouts

The Bulldogs show no mercy as they score a touchdown in nine straight drives and amass 670 yards of total offense in the 63-3 win over the Seminoles. (0:33)

Open Extended Reactions

The holiday season is supposed to be a time of gift-giving and spreading cheer. Since it coincides with college football's bowl season, it can also be a time for lopsided victories and embarrassing defeats. The Georgia Bulldogs are responsible for delivering two of the biggest blowouts during the holidays, including a record-shattering national championship win over TCU at the top of 2023.

Here's a look at the biggest blowouts in bowl game history:

2023 Orange Bowl: Georgia 63, Florida State 3 (60 points)

The back-to-back national champion Bulldogs missed out on an opportunity to win a third straight title after being held out of the College Football Playoff following a 27-24 loss to Alabama in the 2023 SEC championship game. Georgia took out its frustration by racking up 42 first-half points in a 63-3 rout of Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

2023 CFP National Championship: Georgia 65, TCU 7 (58 points)

Georgia dominated every phase of the 2022 season's national championship game against TCU. The Bulldogs' 58-point win over the Horned Frogs in the 2023 CFP title game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, marked the largest margin of victory in national championship game history and capped a perfect 15-0 season.

2023 Citrus Bowl: LSU 63, Purdue 7 (56 points)

First-year LSU coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers racked up 594 yards of offense and concluded the scoring with Quad Wilson's 99-yard interception return in a rout of Purdue. LSU dominated the Boilermakers, who had just lost their coach (Jeff Brohm) to Louisville.

2018 Armed Forces Bowl: Army 70, Houston 14 (56 points)

The Army Black Knights earned the title of 2018 Armed Forces Bowl champions after a 70-14 win over the Houston Cougars at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. At the time, it was tied for the largest margin of victory in bowl game history. Army entered the game with a 10-2 record.

2008 GMAC Bowl: Tulsa 63, Bowling Green 7 (56 points)

Paul Smith had his 14th straight 300-yard passing game and Tulsa converted four fumble recoveries into first-half touchdowns on the way to a 63-7 rout of Bowling Green in the 2008 GMAC Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. The Golden Hurricane led 35-0 at halftime.

1920 Fort Worth Classic: Centre (Danville, Kentucky) 63, TCU 7 (56 points)

The 1920 Centre Praying Colonels of Centre College scored 546 points while allowing just 62 points and defeated TCU 63-7 in the Fort Worth Classic. The Horned Frogs entered the game with a perfect 9-0 record. Centre finished the season 8-2, and Colonels quarterback Bo McMillin was named to the 1920 College Football All-America Team.

Check out the ESPN college football hub page for the latest news, in-depth features, schedules, CFP bracket and more.