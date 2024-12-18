        <
          Which colleges have the longest bowl game streaks?

          Bobby Bowden helped Florida State achieve the longest bowl streak in college football history. Stephen M. Dowell/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Dec 18, 2024, 07:55 PM

          Bobby Bowden retired from college football following the 2009 season. The late longtime Florida State coach won 357 games over his Division I career at West Virginia and with the Seminoles.

          Bowden won two national championships (1993 and 1999) in his 34 seasons (1976-2009) at Florida State. Among his top achievements was a string of 28 straight seasons (1982-2009) with a bowl game appearance. That included 14 straight seasons (1987-2000) in which the Seminoles won at least 10 games and finished ranked in the top five of the AP poll. Florida State went 152-19-1 (.864 win percentage) during that span.

          With Jimbo Fisher taking over after Bowden at Florida State, the Seminoles reached a bowl game in 36 straight seasons (1982-2017). That remains the longest streak in college football history.

          Here's a look at the programs with the most consecutive seasons with a bowl game appearance:

          Florida State: 36 seasons (1982-2017)

          Nebraska: 35 seasons (1969-2003)

          Michigan: 33 seasons (1975-2007)

          Georgia: 28 seasons (1997-2024)*

          Virginia Tech: 27 seasons (1993-2019)

          Oklahoma: 26 seasons (1999-2024)*

          Alabama: 25 seasons (1959-1983)

          Florida: 22 seasons (1991-2012)

          Wisconsin: 22 seasons (2002-2023)

          Alabama: 21 seasons (2004-2024)*

          Clemson: 20 seasons (2005-2024)*

          LSU: 20 seasons (2000-2019)

          Boise State: 18 seasons (2002-2019)

          Georgia Tech: 18 seasons (1997-2014)

          Oklahoma State: 18 seasons (2006-2023)

          *Active

