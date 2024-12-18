Which colleges have the longest bowl game streaks?

Open Extended Reactions

Bobby Bowden retired from college football following the 2009 season. The late longtime Florida State coach won 357 games over his Division I career at West Virginia and with the Seminoles.

Bowden won two national championships (1993 and 1999) in his 34 seasons (1976-2009) at Florida State. Among his top achievements was a string of 28 straight seasons (1982-2009) with a bowl game appearance. That included 14 straight seasons (1987-2000) in which the Seminoles won at least 10 games and finished ranked in the top five of the AP poll. Florida State went 152-19-1 (.864 win percentage) during that span.

With Jimbo Fisher taking over after Bowden at Florida State, the Seminoles reached a bowl game in 36 straight seasons (1982-2017). That remains the longest streak in college football history.

Here's a look at the programs with the most consecutive seasons with a bowl game appearance:

Florida State: 36 seasons (1982-2017)

Nebraska: 35 seasons (1969-2003)

Michigan: 33 seasons (1975-2007)

Georgia: 28 seasons (1997-2024)*

Virginia Tech: 27 seasons (1993-2019)

Oklahoma: 26 seasons (1999-2024)*

Alabama: 25 seasons (1959-1983)

Florida: 22 seasons (1991-2012)

Wisconsin: 22 seasons (2002-2023)

Alabama: 21 seasons (2004-2024)*

Clemson: 20 seasons (2005-2024)*

LSU: 20 seasons (2000-2019)

Boise State: 18 seasons (2002-2019)

Georgia Tech: 18 seasons (1997-2014)

Oklahoma State: 18 seasons (2006-2023)

*Active

