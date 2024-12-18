Open Extended Reactions

San Jose State All-American receiver Nick Nash will not play in the Hawai'i Bowl on Dec. 24, he announced Wednesday.

"Thank you, Spartan Nation," he said in a social media post. "It has been an amazing ride. After much consideration, I have decided that it is best that I do not participate in the upcoming bowl game."

Nash spent his first four years at SJSU as a quarterback before converting to receiver prior to the 2023 season. This year, he led the nation in receptions (104), receiving yards (1,382) and touchdown receptions (16) on his way to being named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

He is not listed among ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s top 10 draft-eligible receivers.

Under first-year coach Ken Niumatalolo, the Spartans went 7-5 during the regular season and will play South Florida in the bowl game.