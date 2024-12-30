Take a look at some of the stats and history behind No. 11 Alabama and Michigan ahead of their matchup in the ReliaQuest Bowl. (1:08)

Open Extended Reactions

Alabama starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor, who has battled a shoulder injury this season, is expected to play Tuesday against Michigan as the 11th-ranked Crimson Tide finish their season at the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa.

Coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed Proctor's status Monday amid several reports that the sophomore would miss the bowl game. Proctor missed Alabama's first two games this season with a shoulder injury, but has played every game since a Sept. 14 contest at Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-7, 360-pound Proctor started throughout the 2023 season as a true freshman. The Des Moines, Iowa, native briefly transferred to Iowa last winter before returning to Alabama. He earned second-team All-SEC honors this season.

Michigan will be without its starting left tackle, Myles Hinton, who is among several notable opt-outs for the Wolverines. Coach Sherrone Moore said Monday that sophomore Evan Link will move from right tackle to left tackle and true freshman Andrew Sprague will start at right tackle against Alabama.