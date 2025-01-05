Jalen Catalon picks off a pass from Donovan Smith and returns it for a touchdown for UNLV. (0:27)

Missouri has bolstered its defense with the transfer addition of safety Jalen Catalon, an all-conference selection at UNLV, a source confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.

Catalon earned first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2024, when he led the Rebels with five interceptions and finished second on the team with 96 tackles, to go along with a forced fumble and four pass breakups. He helped UNLV return to the Mountain West championship game and win the Art of Sport LA Bowl against Cal.

The transfer to Missouri marks a return to the SEC for the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Catalon.

The Tigers will be Catalon's fourth college team after starting his career at Arkansas, where he earned first-team All-SEC honors as a redshirt freshman in 2020 and was a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award. Catalon struggled with injuries the next two seasons before transferring to Texas, where he started four games and appeared in eight in 2023. He then headed to UNLV and reunited with coach Barry Odom, whom he had played under at Arkansas.

On3 and 247 Sports first reported Missouri's addition of Catalon, who began his career in 2019 and will be playing in his seventh college season next fall.

Catalon, 23, has 10 career interceptions and five forced fumbles.