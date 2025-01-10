Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard started the second half of Thursday's College Football Playoff semifinal against Penn State after clearing concussion protocol at halftime, coach Marcus Freeman told ESPN's Molly McGrath coming out of the locker room.

After getting medical clearance to return to the game, Leonard led the No. 7 Fighting Irish on an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on the opening possession of the second half. He scored on a 3-yard run to pull the Irish into a 10-10 tie with 10:46 left in the third quarter.

Leonard, a senior transfer from Duke, was injured after throwing an incomplete pass to Jordan Faison with 1:35 to go in the second quarter. He was hit by Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas. The back of Leonard's helmet appeared to bounce off the turf at Hard Rock Stadium.

Backup quarterback Steve Angeli, a sophomore from Westfield, New Jersey, finished the half for the Irish. He completed 6 of 7 passes for 44 yards on the drive.

Mitch Jeter kicked a 41-yard field goal on the final play of the half to cut Penn State's lead to 10-3.

The big play of the scoring drive was Riley's 36-yard pass down the right sideline to tailback Aneyas Williams.