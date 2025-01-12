Michigan scores its first points of the season as Alex Orji dumps off a pass to Donovan Edwards for a 3-yard touchdown. (0:31)

Former Michigan quarterback Alex Orji has committed to UNLV, he tells ESPN.

Orji started three games for the Wolverines this season and played in 20 career games there. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

During his career, Orji has accounted for seven touchdowns. He played in 11 games this year, many in short-yardage or red zone situations to utilize his dual-threat abilities under center.

This season, Orji ran 57 times for 269 yards and one touchdown. He also completed 25 of 47 passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

Orji told ESPN that he's excited to join new UNLV coach Dan Mullen and offensive coordinator Corey Dennis.

"It felt like a great opportunity to go out to Vegas with Coach Mullen and Coach Dennis," he told ESPN. "It's an opportunity to cultivate winning culture."

Mullen has a strong history developing quarterbacks, with Dak Prescott at Mississippi State, Alex Smith at Utah and Tim Tebow at Florida being those who've thrived working with him as either a head coach or an offensive coordinator.

Dennis recruited and worked with multiple high-profile quarterbacks while an assistant at Ohio State, and he spent last season at Tulsa as the quarterback coach and pass-game coordinator.

Orji is 6-foot-3, 235 pounds and made his first career start for Michigan this season against USC. Orji has appeared in a slew of high-leverage situations in his career, as he carried the ball twice for 15 yards in Michigan's national championship win against Washington and combined for 54 rushing yards in Michigan's past two wins over Ohio State.

He also appeared in the Big Ten title game in 2023 and against Alabama in the Rose Bowl that season.