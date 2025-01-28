Open Extended Reactions

Eugene F. "Buddy" Teevens III played quarterback for Dartmouth in the 1970s, leading the Big Green to the Ivy League championship in 1978. He then led his alma mater to five more Ivy League crowns as head coach. Teevens is one of three Ivy Leaguers to win a conference title as both a player and coach. Learn more about Teevens' historic life and career in the "The Buddy Way," a feature-length documentary premiering Wednesday on ESPN2.

Directed by Rory Karpf, executive produced by Peyton Manning and produced by Omaha Productions, the documentary blends never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews with Teevens' family and various football legends to capture the profound influence Teevens had on the sport, and his unwavering dedication to lifting those around him.

Here are key facts about the documentary:

How can fans watch?

"The Buddy Way" premieres at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available to stream on ESPN+ immediately following the debut.

