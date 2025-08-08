The SEC Now crew delves into Garrett Nussmeier's potential on the run and the Tigers' new approach, specifically to their high-stakes opener against Clemson. (3:05)

LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier aggravated the patellar tendinitis he has been dealing with in his knee but will not miss any significant time, coach Brian Kelly said Friday.

Kelly dropped in ahead of a news conference Friday with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan to tell reporters that Nussmeier did not suffer a severe knee injury or even a new one. According to Kelly, Nussmeier has chronic tendinitis in his knee and "probably just planted the wrong way" during Wednesday's practice.

Nussmeier ranked fifth nationally in passing yards (4,052) last season, his first as LSU's starter, and projects as an NFL first-round draft pick in 2026.

"It's not torn, there's no fraying, there's none of that," Kelly said. "This is preexisting. ... There's nothing to really see on film with it, but it pissed it off. He aggravated it a little bit, but he's good to go."

Kelly said Nussmeier's injury ranks 1.5 out of 10 in terms of severity. Asked whether it's the right or left knee, Kelly said he didn't know, adding, "It's not a serious injury. Guys are dealing with tendinitis virtually every day in life."

LSU opens the season Aug. 30 at Clemson.