Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, after screenshots of past references to "sports gambling" on his Venmo account surfaced online Monday, has denied to school officials ever being involved with gambling, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

School officials became aware of the matter late Monday night and are planning an investigation, a source told ESPN.

Screenshots posted online Monday night showed Mateer allegedly twice included "sports gambling" in memos for transactions on Nov. 20, 2022, while he was a freshman at Washington State. Both transactions were allegedly made to a Venmo account for Richard Roaten, believed to be a teammate at Washington State at the time.

College athletes are prohibited from betting on any sport offered by the NCAA, with penalties up to loss of eligibility.

Mateer, the No. 1 overall player in ESPN's portal rankings, transferred to Oklahoma from Washington State this offseason. He passed for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns last season, his third with the Cougars.

Oklahoma is ranked 18th in the first Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Sooners open their season at home Aug. 30 against Illinois State.