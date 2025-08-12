Open Extended Reactions

Oklahoma secured its most significant commitment yet in the 2026 recruiting cycle on Tuesday when defensive end Jake Kreul, No. 22 in the 2026 ESPN 300, announced his pledge to the Sooners on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Kreul, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound edge rusher from Florida's IMG Academy, entered August as the lone remaining uncommitted among the 23 five-star prospects in ESPN's prospect rankings for the 2026 cycle. He chose Oklahoma over Ole Miss and Texas following a slate of official visits this spring that included trips to all three finalists as well as Colorado, Florida and Ohio State.

Jake Kreul, the No. 22 recruit in the 2026 ESPN 300, has committed to Oklahoma, choosing the Sooners over Texas and Ole Miss. Icon Sportswire

Kreul lands with the Sooners as the 16th overall pledge and only the third ESPN 300 commit in Oklahoma coach Brent Venables' 2026 recruiting class following the program's 6-7 finish to the 2024 season. Kreul now stands as the top-ranked member of Venables' latest class alongside fellow top-300 pledges in No. 5 dual-threat quarterback Bowe Bentley (No. 168 overall) and wide receiver Daniel Odom (No. 258). If Kreul ultimately signs later this year, it will represent Oklahoma's fourth consecutive cycle with at least one five-star addition dating to the 2023 class.

Kruel took part in the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game earlier this year and will enter his senior season at IMG Academy this fall. One of the most polished defensive prospects in the 2026 class, he closed his junior campaign in 2025 with 39 tackles, 11 hurries and 6 sacks.

Oklahoma joined the likes of Florida and Ole Miss among the first major programs to prominently enter the mix for Kreul's commitment nearly two years ago. Kreul told ESPN last month that his relationships with Sooners defensive line assistants Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis, along with Venables' background of nearly two decades as a defensive coordinator were driving factors in his heavy interest in Oklahoma.

"The opportunity to play for a defensive-minded head coach and one of the best minds in the sport in coach Venables is something you may not get at every school," Kreul said. "That piece is something that's been very present for me throughout in terms of building my relationship with Oklahoma."

Kreul now stands as the seventh defender bound for Oklahoma in 2026 and a cornerstone member of the Sooners' latest class. Along the defensive line, Oklahoma also holds pledges from three-star defensive tackle Brian Harris and defensive ends Matthew Nelson and Daniel Norman.