Ranking the top 25 college football recruits regardless of class

One of our favorite exercises while looking at the top high school talent in the country is ranking the top 25 college football recruits regardless of their high school graduating class. While the 2026 ESPN 300 and 2027 ESPN Junior 300 are both well represented, we also dipped into the rising sophomore 2028 class.

We've seen these high-level prospects compete in scouting camp settings and on film since February. This list blends the eye test, character traits, on-field production and combine testing data with assessments on how all of those variables will come together to deliver future impact on Saturdays.

Let's dive in.

1. Lamar Brown, DT | LSU commit

2026 ESPN 300 ranking: 1

How are these for measurables? Brown stands 6-foot-5, 285 pounds and runs a 4.85 40-yard dash, which matches the second-fastest time among defensive tackles at last year's NFL combine. A legitimate prospect on either side of the line, Brown is the top-ranked recruit in 2026 with rare range and mobility. For now, the LSU commit plans to start his college career on defense. He moves extremely well and plays with excellent leverage, balance and finishing power for a player his size. Brown has immense upside.

2. Kennedy Brown, OT | Uncommitted

Kennedy Brown has the makings of one of the best offensive tackle prospects in recent memory. Under Armour

2027 ESPN Junior 300 ranking: 1

Brown has the tools to become one of the best offensive tackle prospects in recent memory. Don't let his 6-4 height fool you. The top prospect in the 2027 class boasts a 7-foot wingspan and massive 11-inch hands, both of which would have ranked at the top of last year's marks among offensive linemen at the NFL combine. Brown likely isn't done growing, which could help address his need to add weight. Brown's athleticism already stands out. He's light on his feet with good body quickness, bend and, at times, effortless pass protection. His physical upside is through the roof.

3. Zion Elee, DE | Maryland commit

2026 ESPN 300 ranking: 2

The in-state Maryland commit is arguably the most athletic edge rusher we have ever evaluated. His 4.43 40-yard dash would place him in the top 5% all time at the NFL combine for defensive ends. At 6-4 with an 80-inch wingspan, Elee is long, lean and explosive, with plenty of room to add more bulk. That length, paired with an excellent first step and strong motor, wreaks havoc off the edge. He broad-jumped more than 11 feet this spring, the highest ever recorded on the Under Armour Camp Series platform. Elee will be an instant impact college defender in fall 2026.

4. Jackson Cantwell, OT | Miami commit

2026 ESPN 300 ranking: 3

Cantwell, a two-time state champion shot putter who holds multiple national high school throwing records, has the prototypical measurables of a first-round NFL tackle. The Miami commit stands 6-7, 320 pounds with plenty of athleticism and flexibility. He has excellent feet in pass protection but is even more advanced as a run blocker, showing powerful hands and the ability to finish at the point of attack. He's a plug-and-play type in Coral Gables and could ultimately replace 2023 five-star lineman Francis Mauigoa, who is projected as a high first-round NFL draft pick in 2026.

5. Dia Bell, QB | Texas commit

2026 ESPN 300 rank: 4

The son of 12-year NBA veteran Raja Bell, Dia Bell is coming off a win at Elite 11 this summer and has a long track record of production. He's a three-year starter at national power American Heritage, where he threw for 2,597 yards and 29 touchdowns while completing 70.6% of his passes last fall as a junior before suffering a season-ending leg injury. The Texas commit is quite similar to Arch Manning. He's a talented passer with smooth mechanics and a quiet, steely confidence. Bell can extend plays and work through his progressions, and he's a better athlete and runner than former Longhorns starter Quinn Ewers.

Dia Bell came out and showed exactly why he's a 5-star with a dominant performance on night one of the @Elite11 Finals 🎯🔥



Texas got themselves a special one 🤘@DiaBell3QB1 pic.twitter.com/cmJpZttA9f — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) June 18, 2025

6. Chris Henry Jr., WR | Ohio State commit

2026 ESPN 300 rank: 5

Henry has been committed to Ohio State for three years, the longest-running commitment in the country among ESPN 300 prospects, and dominated as an underclassman before a knee injury sidelined him for most of his junior season. The 6-5 elite playmaker caught 71 passes for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore and is a matchup nightmare for corners because of his frame. With a 78.4-inch wingspan, Henry can simply outreach defenders and haul in passes with his elite hands. And while most receivers his size struggle to accelerate to full speed, Henry has clocked a 4.59 laser-timed 40-yard dash. His rare combination of size, speed and athleticism makes him the top receiver in the country.

7. Jamier Brown, WR | Ohio State commit

2027 ESPN Junior 300 rank: 2

Yes, the Buckeyes have the top receiving prospect in each of the next two classes. Brown has NFL-caliber burst off the line and frequently beats defenses over the top. Undersized at 5-11, 170 pounds, his speed is his greatest asset; Brown has run a 4.49 laser-timed 40-yard dash and a 10.15-second 100-meter dash. He has smooth feet and clearly understands how to run excellent routes. Brown's off-ball acceleration and downfield speed make him a matchup nightmare for any defender who falls even half a step behind.

8. Jared Curtis, QB | Georgia commit

2026 ESPN 300 rank: 6

Curtis checks every box from a measurables standpoint. He's 6-3, 225 pounds with coveted arm strength and impressive speed for his size. He has put it all on tape, too, showing the ability to evade defenders and make difficult throws inside and outside the pocket. Curtis is so dominant at the high school level that he doesn't need to run often, but the hallmarks of a dual-threat quarterback are clearly there. He's plenty confident as well, entering a crowded quarterback room at Georgia that features multiple former elite prospects.

9. John Meredith III, CB | Uncommitted

John Meredith has emerged as a dynamic playmaker since settling in at cornerback. Under Armour

2027 ESPN Junior 300 rank: 3

Meredith is the highest-rated defensive player in the junior class, with the tools to impact a game in all phases. He settled in at cornerback this season, emerging as a dynamic playmaker with excellent ball instincts. At 6-2 with a 78-inch wingspan and a lightning-fast 4.42 40-yard dash, he has all the markers of an elite corner. Now that he's locked into a position, we're eager to see how he continues to develop. Meredith has every chance to solidify his status as the top defensive player in the country.

10. Zyron Forstall, DE | Uncommitted

2027 ESPN Junior 300 rank: 4

Forstall is the second-highest-rated defender in the ESPN Junior 300, but the 6-4, 235-pound end already looks like he belongs on a Power 4 roster. He's an explosive edge defender with a wide frame who overwhelms offensive tackles when he gets off the ball. His bend and relentless pursuit lead to game-changing plays and pop on tape. With good hands, a high football IQ and positional versatility, Forstall projects as a true three-down defender capable of lining up at multiple spots. He's only getting bigger and stronger, so don't be surprised if he makes a push for the No. 1 spot with a dominant fall.

11. Derrek Cooper, RB | Uncommitted

2026 ESPN 300 rank: 7

Cooper is the highest-rated running back in the country and was an offensive force for national powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, leading his team to a Florida 1A state championship with more than 1,000 yards, 14 touchdowns and key contributions at linebacker on defense. At 6-1, 205 pounds, Cooper has the strength and explosiveness to burst through holes and bounce off defenders. His athleticism also shows up on defense, where he uses his straight-line speed to roam sideline to sideline. His remarkable two-way impact against the best competition in Florida explains why he's one of the best offensive prospects in the 2026 class.

12. Faizon Brandon, QB | Tennessee commit

2026 ESPN 300 rank: 8

Brandon picks apart defenses with precision. The Tennessee commit threw for more than 2,100 yards, 27 touchdowns and had just one interception as a junior. The 6-4 quarterback shows strong pocket presence on film and delivers an excellent deep ball. Brandon processes defenses and reads the entire field quickly, especially on broken plays, which helps him limit turnovers. His decision-making and ability to push the ball downfield make him a strong fit for Josh Heupel's offense.

13. Brysen Wright, WR | Uncommitted

Class of 2028

At 6-4, 215 pounds, the Jacksonville product out of Mandarin High School is remarkably physical for his age. Many in Florida eagerly anticipated his debut, and he delivered with 31 catches for 646 yards and 8 touchdowns in just 11 games. On tape, Wright flashes a rare combination for a freshman: an 80.1-inch wingspan, a huge catch radius, fluid movement and rapid acceleration off the line. Add in his 4.61 laser-timed 40-yard dash, and he's a playmaker in both the short and vertical passing game. Wright should only get faster as he gets older, and he could become the best player in the 2028 class.

14. Eric McFarland III, WR | Uncommitted

Class of 2028

Don't count McFarland out of the race for the No. 1 spot in the 2028 class. He ran a stunning 4.37 laser-timed 40-yard dash at just 14 years old, and the slot receiver already uses his burst and smooth top-end speed to separate himself from opposing -- and often older -- defenders. McFarland also has great ball skills, consistently hauling in passes outside the framework of his body. He's undersized at 5-8, 165 pounds, but he has plenty of time to develop while maintaining elite speed and athleticism. He's primed for an explosive sophomore season catching passes from Dia Bell on one of the best high school teams in the country at American Heritage.

15. LaDamion Guyton, OLB | Uncommitted

2027 ESPN Junior 300 rank: 5

At 6-3, 210 pounds, Guyton already has an impressive physique and athleticism off the edge. He overwhelms offensive tackles with a combination of force, strength and fast, powerful hands. Guyton often opts for power instead of finesse, content to run right through blockers to punish quarterbacks. He's explosive in pursuit of the ball, which is backed up by his 11.5-second 100-meter dash. With 16 sacks through his first two high school seasons, Guyton is a proven playmaker. Whether he ultimately profiles as a traditional outside linebacker or edge defender, he's only going to get bigger and stronger.

16. Jayden Wade, QB | Uncommitted

Class of 2028

One of the youngest prospects on this list, Wade has a promising future ahead. At 6-3, 175 pounds, he has the frame to fill out and become a physical presence as he gets older. The incoming sophomore impressed at IMG Academy's pro day with one of the quickest and smoothest strokes we have evaluated. For such a young talent, Wade is already comfortable in the pocket and has the mobility to evade defenders and extend plays. He's an accurate passer and a legit dual-threat with the tools to be special.

17. JaReylan McCoy, DE | Florida commit

2026 ESPN 300 rank: 9

Florida keeps stacking five-star defensive line talent, with McCoy the latest to join the mix after flipping from LSU. McCoy has elite length, a big frame and a relentless motor, and all the pieces came together for him on a massive stage during the Under Armour All-America week this winter. McCoy tests off the charts on combine settings (6-7, 260 pounds, 4.88 40-yard dash) and shows the skills and versatility on tape to suggest he could line up in multiple spots along Florida's defensive line. He also doesn't shy away from leading teammates. Don't be surprised if McCoy develops into a game-wrecker in the Swamp.

18. Tristen Keys, WR | LSU commit

2026 ESPN 300 rank: 10

There might be faster receivers on this list, but few can match Keys' combination of length and ball skills. The 6-3, 190-pound Mississippi native has a knack for hauling in anything thrown his way. He's comfortable lining up in various spots across the formation and using his size and catch radius to his advantage. His body control on contested catches helps compensate for any limitations in short-area quickness. All the tools are there for Keys to develop into a dependable chain mover in Baton Rouge.

19. Richard Wesley, DE | Texas commit

2026 ESPN 300 rank: 11

Wesley should fit right in with a stacked defensive line group at Texas. At 6-5 with great length and bulk, he's explosive off the ball with heavy hands and the versatility to line up inside or on the edge. He's also very young for the class after reclassifying from 2027, a factor that will help one day with NFL front offices if he turns his deep toolbox into production alongside Colin Simmons and Justus Terry. We're betting Wesley will have a very productive career in Austin.

20. Asher Ghioto, DL | Uncommitted

Class of 2028

Ghioto already has the building blocks of a future impact defensive end. At 6-5, 240 pounds, he's a physical, aggressive athlete who has very good initial quickness, bend and body control at a young age. He's beginning to layer in multiple pass-rush moves and should continue to blossom as he develops. Ghioto's leadership skills in camp settings stood out to coaches despite his relative youth and inexperience. He could be a dominant force by the end of his prep career.

21. Kendre' Harrison, TE | Oregon commit

2026 ESPN 300 rank: 12

Tight ends using basketball backgrounds to their advantage isn't anything new. Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates and Jimmy Graham are all examples of it working at the highest level. Of the three, Harrison might compare best to Graham, who was also nationally ranked as a prep basketball star. Harrison is an amazing athlete at 6-6, 250 pounds, capable of backboard-shattering dunks and ranking No. 60 on ESPN's Top 100 high school basketball recruits. Unsurprisingly, that athleticism, massive catch radius and leaping ability make Harrison a nightmare to defend on the gridiron. He's a unique multisport standout, and Oregon is giving him the chance to pursue both sports in college.

22. Immanuel Iheanacho, OT | Oregon commit

2026 ESPN 300 rank: 13

Good luck finding a more physically imposing lineman in the 2026 class. At 6-7, 350 pounds with a massive 86-inch wingspan, Iheanacho has a combination of size, mobility and power to dream on. He plays with good balance, pad level and violent hands in the run game. He's still refining his change-of-direction skills, but Iheanacho is flashing advanced pass protection traits as well. He impressed at both tackle and guard at the Under Armour All-America game, but long term, his powerful lower body and frame might translate best to left guard. With continued development, he has the physical tools to become a difference-maker on Saturdays -- and potentially Sundays.

23. Joshua Dobson, CB | Uncommitted

2027 ESPN Junior 300 rank: 6

A high-upside corner with blazing speed and excellent length, Dobson brings the tools college coaches covet and should keep adding strength onto his 6-1 frame. He has great fluidity with short-area quickness, long arms and good instincts in coverage. Coaches rave about his competitiveness, and he impressed at Under Armour's Future 50 event. The best part? He's still in the early stages of refining his technique at corner. Once it all comes together, watch out.

24. Jalen Brewster, DT | Uncommitted

2027 ESPN Junior 300 rank: 7

Just how athletic is Brewster? Despite his size, the 6-3, 305-pound defender lined up as a wildcat quarterback and running back for his Cedar Hill High School team in Texas. Possessing violent hands and excellent play strength, Brewster is a power-based pass rusher with the ability to close with surprising quickness for his size. Those are the ingredients of an elite, disruptive interior defensive lineman. Coaches praise his motor, and there's no shortage of blue bloods vying to land his commitment.

25. Neimann Lawrence, QB | Uncommitted

Class of 2028

Lawrence is just entering his sophomore year, but all the indicators are there that he's a budding star. He was one of the top passers in South Florida as an eighth-grader and followed that up by throwing for nearly 2,800 yards and 31 touchdowns as a freshman. Lawrence didn't look out of place throwing to five-star receivers Chris Henry Jr. and Tristen Keys -- who are both on this list -- in 7-on-7s this year. He oozes arm talent with the adjustability to deliver accurate passes from multiple arm angles, even if forced off platform. He's also evasive enough to make plays with his feet. In a loaded year for Florida quarterbacks, Lawrence belongs near the top.