Dan Orlovsky breaks down why he is "not confident" the Chiefs can get their offense back on track this season. (1:24)

How concerning are the Chiefs' early offensive struggles? (1:24)

Open Extended Reactions

Kansas and Arizona State are in discussions about moving next season's matchup to London's Wembley Stadium, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

The game -- tentatively scheduled for September 19, 2026 -- will require schedule modifications by Kansas before the move to British soil can be finalized.

The Jayhawks will need a waiver to move their previously scheduled game against Middle Tennessee from Sept. 19 to Week 0 next season, as well as finalization of deal points, sources added.

Kansas is open to facing Arizona State in London in part because the Jayhawks' stadium is set for offseason construction and may have reduced seating capacity for the Sun Devils' visit.

If the schools can finalize the move, the Kansas-Arizona State affair would become the third college football game overseas next year, as Michigan is expected to play Western Michigan in Germany and TCU and North Carolina are slated to play in Ireland.

The Post and Courier was first to report the matchup potentially moving to London.

The Big 12 has prioritized expanding its international footprint under commissioner Brett Yormark, who is looking to grow the conference's brand and relevance overseas and provide new student-athlete experiences with the long-term aim of potentially monetizing international TV rights.

Baylor's women's basketball team will open its upcoming season on Nov. 3 against Duke at Adidas Arena in Paris as part of the Oui-Play Paris event. The conference is also working on putting together an Olympic sports competition in Mexico, a source told ESPN.

Kansas-Arizona State would be the second-ever college football game played in the United Kingdom. In 1988, Richmond defeated Boston University 20-17 in the Imperial Bowl at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London.

ESPN's Max Olson contributed to this report.