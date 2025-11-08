        <
        >

          Kansas State RB Dylan Edwards expected to transfer, sources say

          • Jake TrotterNov 8, 2025, 12:23 AM
            Close
              Jake Trotter is a senior writer at ESPN. Trotter covers college football. He also writes about other college sports, including men's and women's basketball. Trotter resides in the Cleveland area with his wife and three kids and is a fan of his hometown Oklahoma City Thunder. He covered the Cleveland Browns and NFL for ESPN for five years, moving back to college football in 2024. Previously, Trotter worked for the Middletown (Ohio) Journal, Austin American-Statesman and Oklahoman newspapers before joining ESPN in 2011. He's a 2004 graduate of Washington and Lee University. You can reach out to Trotter at jake.trotter@espn.com and follow him on X at @Jake_Trotter.
            Follow on X

          Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards has left the Wildcats and is expected to enter the transfer portal, sources confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

          Edwards has been hampered by injuries this season and has played in just four games. He has only 34 carries for 205 yards.

          In 2024, Edwards finished with 546 rushing yards while averaging 7.4 yards per carry with seven total touchdowns.

          He began his career in 2023 at Colorado before transferring to K-State.

          The Wildcats (4-5, 3-3 Big 12) are off this weekend.