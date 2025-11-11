UNC coach Bill Belichick says his focus is on Wake Forest after being asked about his name being mentioned for the Giants' head coach opening. (0:29)

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick said he is focused on Wake Forest, after questions about potential interest in the vacant New York Giants head coaching job.

During his Tuesday news conference in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Belichick was asked what his message was to the team given the speculation about the newly opened job.

"Getting ready for Wake Forest, that's all I got this week," Belichick said.

As a follow-up, Belichick was asked whether players or recruits have inquired about the speculation that began after the Giants fired Brian Daboll on Monday.

"I've been asked about it from time to time," Belichick said. "Look I've been down this road before. I'm focused on Wake Forest, that's it. That's my commitment to this team. This week it's Wake Forest, next week it's that opponent and so forth. I'm here to do the best for this team."

Belichick is in his first season with North Carolina, which has won two straight games to bring its record to 4-5. Before coming to college coaching, Belichick spent his entire career in the NFL -- winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

But he won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants as a defensive coordinator under Bill Parcells in the 1986 and 1990 seasons. Belichick often references Giants Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor, who went to North Carolina and attended the season opener against TCU in Chapel Hill.