Nick Saban joins “The Pat McAfee Show” and discusses three teams he believes are dominant above the rest in college football. (1:04)

Open Extended Reactions

Texas A&M is finalizing a six-year contract extension with Mike Elko that is expected to make him one of the five highest-paid coaches in college football, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

According to sources, the extension will average more than $11 million per season.

Elko, in his second year since arriving from Duke, has led Texas A&M to a potentially historic season. The 9-0 Aggies are No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings and are facing South Carolina on Saturday. A win would give Texas A&M its first 10-win season since 2012 and second since 2000. The Aggies haven't started 10-0 in a season since 1992, which has happened only three times in school history.

Elko, 48, was the ACC Coach of the Year at Duke in 2022 and is 17-5 in two seasons in College Station. He previously was the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M under Jimbo Fisher from 2018 to 2021.

Yahoo Sports first reported Texas A&M finalizing Elko's extension.