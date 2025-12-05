Open Extended Reactions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos is appealing to the NCAA for another year of eligibility.

Attorney Darren Heitner announced Friday he's representing Castellanos in his legal fight after the NCAA denied the player's waiver request for a fifth season.

Castellanos, who transferred to Florida State last December after one year at UCF and two at Boston College, believes college football's sanctioning body should grant him another season because he played in only five games with the Knights in 2022.

Castellanos played against Tulane in the American Athletic Conference title game after starter John Rhys Plumlee aggravated a hamstring injury. Backup Mikey Keene opted out of the game because he wanted to preserve a year of eligibility before entering the transfer portal.

Castellanos played "only because of circumstances beyond his control," Heitner said.

"Just weeks after Tommy's participating, the NCAA issued a blanket waiver allowing future players in his exact situation to maintain their redshirt status," Heitner said. "Players today can participate in four regular-season games plus a conference championship game without losing eligibility."

Heitner added that Castellanos is "being penalized for the timing."

"Considering the postseason exemption that now exists, this case demands a fair resolution," Heitner said.

Castellanos completed 58.3% of his passes for 2,760 yards this season, with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also led the Seminoles (5-7) with 557 yards rushing and nine scores.

FSU coach Mike Norvell is returning for the 2026 season despite his team losing 13 of its last 16 games in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Norvell pledged to make "fundamental changes" to meet the program's championship standard. It's unclear if Castellanos potentially playing another year in Tallahassee is part of Norvell's plan.