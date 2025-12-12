Open Extended Reactions

Washington State has targeted Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore to be the school's head coach, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel. A deal is expected to be finalized Friday.

Moore was hired by Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz as offensive coordinator prior to the 2023 season, and the Tigers have won 29 games over those three seasons, including an 11-2 mark in 2023. Moore emerged from a pool of candidates that also included Cal offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin, sources told Thamel.

Moore will replace Jimmy Rogers, who left WSU after one season to become the head coach at Iowa State. He will be the program's fifth head coach since 2019, following Mike Leach, Nick Rolovich, Jake Dickert and Rogers.

Prior to Missouri, Moore had a six-year stint at Fresno State, where he rose from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator, coaching under both Jeff Tedford and Kalen DeBoer. His coaching career started at the College of Idaho in 2014, before two seasons as a graduate assistant at Washington, under Chris Petersen, who he played for at Boise State.

Moore grew up in Prosser, Washington, where he played high school football for his father, Tom, alongside his brother, Kellen, the New Orleans Saints head coach. The Moore brothers also played together at Boise State.

The Cougars went 6-6 this year and will play Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22.