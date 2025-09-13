Week 3 of the college football season is set to bring a little bit of everything to the table.

Did you like the high-profile showdowns of Week 1? Well this week brings us the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs at the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers. And later in the night, the No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies will travel to South Bend to face the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Florida Gators, off a stunning loss to the South Florida Bulls, face the No. 3 LSU Tigers.

There's also the intense Backyard Brawl rivalry between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Maybe you just want to see an unlikely contender try to make a statement against an established foe. If that's the case, then Georgia Tech-Clemson and USF-Miami should be right up your alley.

We'll be keeping track of all the top moments from across the college football landscape in Week 3: