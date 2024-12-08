Kenyon Sadiq leaps over the defender to score first for Oregon against Penn State. (0:27)

In the final weekend before the College Football Playoff field is revealed, the conference championship games were all about securing a spot or improving a seeding.

It was win-and-in for the Big 12 champion Arizona State Sun Devils, who rolled past the Iowa State Cyclones. Same for the Boise State Broncos. Behind 209 yards from Ashton Jeanty, they beat the UNLV Rebels for the Mountain West crown and the Group of 5's CFP spot.

The drama was saved for the SEC and ACC. The Georgia Bulldogs lost QB Carson Beck to an injury then were sparked by backup Gunner Stockton. Texas took it to overtime before Trevor Etienne won it for Georgia in overtime. The Clemson Tigers jumped out to a big lead on the SMU Mustangs and held on for the upset. That leaves questions whether two-loss SMU gets in over a three-loss team that didn't play in its conference title game.

In the Big Ten, the Oregon Ducks piled up big plays to beat the Penn State Nittany Lions and secure the top spot.

Here are our experts' top 12 College Football Playoff picks:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Oregon 2. Georgia 3. Arizona State 4. Boise State 5. Texas 6. Penn State 7. Notre Dame 8. Tennessee 9. Ohio State 10. Indiana 11. Clemson 12. SMU

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Oregon 2. Georgia 3. Boise State 4. Arizona State 5. Notre Dame 6. Ohio State 7. Texas 8. Penn State 9. Tennessee 10. Indiana 11. Alabama 12. Clemson

Bill Connelly: 1. Oregon 2. Georgia 3. Arizona State 4. Boise State 5. Notre Dame 6. Texas 7. Penn State 8. Tennessee 9. Indiana 10. Ohio State 11. SMU 12. Clemson

David Hale: 1. Oregon 2. Georgia 3. Boise State 4. Arizona State 5. Notre Dame 6. Tennessee 7. Ohio State 8. Texas 9. Penn State 10. Indiana 11. Clemson 12. SMU

Eli Lederman: 1. Oregon 2. Georgia 3. Boise State 4. Arizona State 5. Notre Dame 6. Texas 7. Ohio State 8. Penn State 9. Tennessee 10. Indiana 11. Clemson 12. SMU

Chris Low: 1. Oregon 2. Georgia 3. Boise State 4. Arizona State 5. Ohio State 6. Notre Dame 7. Texas 8. Penn State 9. Tennessee 10. Indiana 11. Clemson 12. SMU

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Oregon 2. Georgia 3. Arizona State 4. Boise State 5. Notre Dame 6. Texas 7. Penn State 8. Tennessee 9. Indiana 10. Ohio State 11. SMU 12. Clemson

Max Olson: 1. Oregon 2. Georgia 3. Arizona State 4. Boise State 5. Texas 6. Penn State 7. Notre Dame 8. Ohio State 9. Tennessee 10. Indiana 11. Clemson 12. SMU

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Oregon 2. Georgia 3. Boise State 4. Arizona State 5. Notre Dame 6. Texas 7. Ohio State 8. Penn State 9. Tennessee 10. Indiana 11. Clemson 12. SMU

Mark Schlabach: 1. Oregon 2. Georgia 3. Boise State 4. Arizona State 5. Penn State 6. Texas 7. Notre Dame 8. Ohio State 9. Tennessee 10. Indiana 11. Clemson 12. SMU

Jake Trotter: 1. Oregon 2. Georgia 3. Boise State 4. Arizona State 5. Texas 6. Notre Dame 7. Ohio State 8. Penn State 9. Indiana 10. Tennessee 11. Clemson 12. SMU

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Oregon 2. Georgia 3. Boise State 4. Arizona State 5. Notre Dame 6. Ohio State 7. Texas 8. Tennessee 9. Penn State 10. Indiana 11. Clemson 12. SMU

Dave Wilson: 1. Oregon 2. Georgia 3. Arizona State 4. Boise State 5. Texas 6. Penn St 7. Notre Dame 8. Tennessee 9. Ohio State 10. Indiana 11. Clemson 12. SMU