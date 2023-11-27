Open Extended Reactions

Conference USA is expected to add Delaware as a new member for the 2025-26 season, sources told ESPN on Monday.

The sides have been in talks and a decision is expected to be formalized in the coming days, sources said. Delaware will become the conference's 11th member in football when it begins league play in 2025.

The move for Delaware is part of its path up to the Football Bowl Subdivision, as it currently plays in the Coastal Athletic Association in the FCS against the likes of Villanova, Richmond and Elon. The Blue Hens will be joining a league that includes Liberty, Sam Houston State and New Mexico State.

Delaware is expected to begin a two-year transition to the FBS in 2024. If Delaware plays the 2024 football season in the CAA, it would not be eligible for the FCS playoffs.

As for basketball, Delaware would be eligible for the postseason in both 2023-24 and 2024-25 after a recent bylaw change in the CAA.

Delaware has a strong football tradition, as it won the FCS national title in 2003. Former coach Tubby Raymond won 300 games at the school and helped popularize the Wing T offense.

Delaware plays No. 2 Montana this weekend in the second round of the FCS playoffs.