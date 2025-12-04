Open Extended Reactions

The Mountain West has extended commissioner Gloria Nevarez's contract by four years, through Dec. 31, 2030, the conference announced Thursday.

Nevarez is the Mountain West's second commissioner and began Jan. 1, 2023, just before a wave of realignment that has reshaped the league.

"I am deeply grateful to the Board for their trust and support," Nevarez said in a statement. "It is an honor to continue serving the Mountain West Conference and its student-athletes. Over the past three years, we have embraced change and positioned the Conference for sustained success."

In September 2024, five schools -- Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State -- announced they were departing for the new-look Pac-12, forcing the Mountain West to recruit new members. In the wake of those moves, Nevarez helped secure UNLV, added Hawai'i as a full-time member, as well as UTEP, UC Davis (without football), Grand Canyon and Northern Illinois (football only).

"Commissioner Nevarez has demonstrated exceptional leadership during a period of rapid change across intercollegiate athletics," University of Wyoming president Ed Seidel, chair of the conference's board of directors, said in a statement. "Her vision, collaborative approach, and steadfast commitment to student-athlete success have strengthened the Mountain West and positioned us for long-term stability."

The Mountain West football championship game between Boise State and UNLV in Boise, Idaho, is set for Friday at 8 p.m. ET.